EV charging operator Fastned has submitted a planning application to Aberdeen City Council for what it says will be the UK’s first indoor, ultra-rapid* EV charging hub, featuring 400kW chargers and a drive-through layout inside a converted warehouse.

The location of the charging hub inside one of the city’s warehouses demonstrates what seems to be a UK first, in the repurposing of a building for EV charging (although similar developments have appeared elsewhere in Europe and Asia).

Located off Virginia Street, which forms part of Aberdeen’s inner city ring road, the charging hub will reuse the Grampian House warehouse. Fastned said it plans to install the charging hub within the existing structure to keep drivers sheltered from the wind and rain while they charge. Solar panels will be installed on the existing roof to generate clean energy that will provide power for the site’s facilities.

This central location will make the charging hub easy to use for residents, businesses and drivers journeying in and out of the city, said the group. Fastned plans to add many urban locations for charging hubs to its portfolio, responding to what it suggests is a growing need for ultra-rapid charging in cities.

“This sustainable conversion is a brand new approach to EV charging, and it has never been done before in the UK,” said an announcement from the group. “It drastically reduces the development’s environmental impact while upgrading industrial land and improving the customer experience. It demonstrates a clear commitment to sustainability and the circular economy, while delivering state-of-the-art charging.”

The charging hub will have twelve ultra-rapid charging bays, offering drivers up to 100 miles of range in 5 minutes from 400kW chargers. A shop, toilets and seating area will be available inside the building to keep drivers comfortable while they charge.

The hub will use the drive-thru format, similar to that found in petrol stations, a standard for Fastned and other European charging operators. Although, again, the appearance of such a format indoors appears to be somewhat novel.

Referencing the fact that Aberdeen “is at the heart of Scotland’s energy transition”, Tom Hurst, UK Country Director at Fastned, said: “This charging hub is perfect for the EV drivers of Aberdeen. We’re optimistic that the City Council will see the benefit that the development will bring to the city and how it fits in with its wider decarbonisation strategy. This hub isn’t just about EV charging, it’s about showing what’s possible in an urban environment while making a clear commitment to a cleaner, greener city. We’re looking forward to hearing the final decision and to working with the council to make this hub a reality.”

Stephen Flynn, MP for Aberdeen South, said: “This proposal is good for the city – we need people to make the switch to electric cars and the only way that will happen at scale is if there are many more charging points available. Our city has long been a city of energy innovation, and this proposal from Fastned is yet another example of how we can build a more sustainable future by repurposing existing infrastructure.”

* The ultra-rapid designation commonly applies to anything above 150kW