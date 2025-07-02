A decade-long nature-friendly farming project has helped to increase the diversity and abundance of wildlife across farmland and prompted the return of rare species such as the butterfly orchid and red-listed birds such as the nightingale, according to the groups behind it.

The Jordans Farm Partnership between The Wildlife Trusts, Jordans Cereals and LEAF (Linking Environment And Farming), has seen 27 farms across England develop bespoke conservation plans to help improve wildlife habitat on their farm. This includes creating features like hedgerows, field margins and ponds, and improving habitat connectivity with neighbouring landowners.

Since the partnership began in 2015, over half the participating farmers say they have seen new or returning species, many of which are endangered and of conservation concern, including birds appearing on the UK’s Red List for Birds such as tree sparrow, nightingale and goshawk, and the rare plant meadow clary, which is only found at 26 sites across the UK. Other success stories include the return of breeding stone curlew in Hampshire, scarce emerald damselfly in Suffolk and brown hare in Leicestershire.

Farmland covers more than 70% of the UK’s land area and farmers are therefore critical in helping bring about nature’s recovery. The farmers that grow oats for Jordans Cereals provide an area equivalent to almost 30% of their farmed area for wildlife such as barn owls, brown hares, corn buntings and vital pollinating insects like bees.

By working with British oat farmers on LEAF Marque certified farms, the Jordans Farm Partnership has seen hedgerow length on the farms that provide food and shelter for wildlife stretch to 621km. If put end to end, this is longer than the distance between London and Edinburgh.

At Park Farm in Northamptonshire, farmer Roger Forster has planted wildflower meadows and margins as well as introduced wild bird seed plots and supplementary bird feeding. As a result, he said they had seen a noticeable increase in bees and birds.

Roger Forster says:

“Since joining the Jordans Farm Partnership and creating more space for nature we’ve seen some incredible sights on Park Farm. It’s fantastic to see the tangible benefits of farming for nature and wonderful to see wildlife bouncing back thanks to what we’ve done.”

Steps taken by farmer Guy Tucker at Greenhall Farm in Hertfordshire included establishing grass margins around fields, restoring hedges, introducing crops to help feed wild birds and sowing pollen and nectar rich areas – providing more than 14 hectares of vital space for wildlife. As a result, he has recorded the largest flock of migrating linnets and bramblings recorded in the county.

Guy Tucker says:

“I am a happier person as I see wildlife increasing on the farm.”

Farmers taking part in the partnership scheme have been supported with nature-friendly farming initiatives through visits and guidance from The Wildlife Trusts’ team of land management advisors.

Vicki Hird, strategic lead for agriculture for The Wildlife Trusts, says:

“It’s wonderful to see that wildlife has bounced back as a result of nature-friendly farming across the Jordans Farm Partnership. The variety of wildlife seen by the participating farmers is testament not only to the success of the partnership, but also to the effectiveness of farming with nature in mind.

“The UK is one of the most nature-depleted countries in the world. What this partnership has shown is not only that food production can work in tandem with nature, but that when it does so, we see more nature and a greater resilience in production.

“The partnership with Jordans is a special one for The Wildlife Trusts and it’s a pleasure to be celebrating ten years together. We’re looking forward to the next decade and to seeing how much more wildlife returns and farmers thrive.”

Since 1985, Jordans has successfully integrated wildlife conservation into farming practices, establishing one of the UK’s first biodiversity-focused farming models.

Laura Melling, sustainability manager for Jordans Cereals, says:

“It’s great to see the positive impact on farm wildlife that the Jordans Farm Partnership has had over the last 10 years. The results are testament to the dedication of the growers and their belief in nature-friendly farming.

“Jordans are proud to have supported nature-positive farming for the last 40 years, both through the Jordans Farm Partnership and by helping to establish the Conservation Grade farm management protocol before it: we have always known that a healthy ecosystem is critical to long term, sustainable food production.

“Thank you to our partners The Wildlife Trusts and LEAF for their time, expertise and dedication in supporting the Jordans farmers.”

LEAF is a charity that promotes and supports more sustainable farming to create a resilient food & farming system for future generations.

David Webster, LEAF chief executive, says:

“Since 1991, LEAF has been at the forefront of fostering partnerships to accelerate regenerative farming and transform food systems at scale. Today, as the urgency to accelerate the shift towards regenerative, climate-resilient farming intensifies, the Jordans Farm Partnership stands as an exemplar of what’s possible when farmers, food brands, and NGOs unite around a shared vision. Jordans founder Bill Jordan shaped that vision, and my own during my time working with him. Jordans were really one of the early pioneers in embedding ethical and environmental values in the heart of their supply chain, notably with the launch of the Conservation Grade scheme in 1985.

“This partnership is more than delivering nature-friendly farming – it’s about doing so with the ambition, pace, and scale required to meet the critical challenges facing our planet. By aligning ambition, robust evidence, and collaborative action, the Jordans Farm Partnership is setting a benchmark for how we must work together to achieve the urgent transformation our food system demands.”

Find out more about ten years of the Jordans Farm Partnership here.