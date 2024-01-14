EVERTON star James Tarkowski suffered a horror eye injury that had to be glued back together.

The 31-year-old came off worse after jumping for an aerial challenge with Ollie Watkins.

2 James Tarkwoski had his eye glued back together by doctors Credit: Sky Sports

2 The Everton star was involved in two collisions during the game Credit: PA

Tarkowski was caught by the Aston Villa man’s trailing arm and fell to the ground.

Blood began to roll down his face as the medics rushed over to him.

Sky Sports cameras zoomed in to the stricken centre-back and he appeared to have his wound glued back together.

Tarkowski soon jumped back to his feet and soldiered on.

The referee then booked Watkins for his involvement in the injury.

In the second-half, Tarkowski reappeared with the wound patched up but there remained a large cut on his eyebrow.

He went down again following a collision with team-mate Vitaliy Mykolenko.

The Everton duo clashed heads and the left-back felt the most pain.

Blood poured from Mykolenko’s head as the medical team again earned their money by wrapping a bandage around his hair.

Everton and Villa are currently drawing 0-0.