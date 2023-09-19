A Philadelphia cheesesteak restaurant has hired guards armed with assault rifles as zombified homeless drug addicts continue to plague the city.

The original Jim’s Steaks has reopened under the new name Jim’s West, and have added stricter security measures.

It comes as the city has become overwhelmed by drug-fueled crime under Democratic District Attorney Larry Krasner, a self-described ‘progressive prosecutor.’

His failure to crack down led to his impeachment in 2022 for ‘dereliction of duty’, however he has remained in office after his trial was indefinitely postponed.

Jim’s West co-owner Cortez Johnson told WPVI: ‘The violence has spiked. It goes up and down.

‘You want people to feel safe and be safe. So when they come out and eat, they don’t have to worry about no type of harm.’

Other ex-military, police and others with law enforcement backgrounds have moved on to certified security work for the state of Pennsylvania

The original Jim’s Steaks in west Philadelphia has made a comeback under a their new name Jim’s West, and have added stricter security measures along with their new identity

The drug and crime ridden streets of sunny Philadelphia have taken a dramatic toll on the safety of the community on a daily basis

Jim’s West owners hope that the presence of the armed guards with assault rifles will deter the violence from entering their turf

The drug and crime ridden streets of sunny Philadelphia have taken a dramatic toll on the safety of the community on a daily basis.

Kensington, a neighborhood just a little over eight miles from Jim’s West is known as ‘ground zero’ for the city’s drug epidemic and has become an open air drug market.

Many of these drug addicts have been forced to turn to crime in order to survive and to sustain their habits.

Jim’s West owners hope that the presence of the armed guards with assault rifles will deter the violence from entering their turf.

Each week, from Thursday to Sunday, the guards are assigned to stand outside of the eatery, reported WPVI.

Some customers understood the need for the new heightened security measures, like resident Mario Maiale who said: ‘If it deters it, I can’t complain. I’m not a big fan of guns, but I get it.’

Others are not too keen about their favorite comfort food spot being posted up with armed guards.

‘Now North Philly, where that gas station is, where the guy is out there with a machine gun, I can understand that. Here, it’s a little overkill. Even if you have an armed guard, okay. But, walking around with a machine gun, it’s not family-friendly,’ West Philadelphia customer William King said.

Other local businesses, including the Karco gas station in North Philadelphia have also hired advanced security to combat the crime ridden community.

Some customers understood the need for the new heightened security measures, like resident Mario Maiale who said: ‘If it deters it, I can’t complain. I’m not a big fan of guns, but I get it.’

Philadelphia has become overwhelmed by drug-fueled crime under Democratic District Attorney Larry Krasner, a self-described ‘progressive prosecutor’

Kevin Darden, who owns Presidential Protection Services can be seen in all black with a bullet proof vest on guard outside of Jim’s West.

‘It’s not just myself. It’s usually other agents who are sworn and certified by the state of Pennsylvania to do security work when they’re off duty. All of us are former military, police, and law enforcement background,’ said Darden.

Other businesses in Philly have installed booby traps like hidden sprinkler systems to ward off drug users and violent citizens.

Philadelphia cheesesteak restaurants have long been a place for the community to come together over good, greasy food, but now that has to take place under tactical supervision.

Each week, from Thursday to Sunday, the guards are assigned to stand outside of the eatery, reported WPVI

Customer William King described the presence of the armed guards as ‘overkill’ and ‘not family-friendly’

‘I’m here to protect you,’ said Darden. ‘I’m not here to cause any trouble or be that guy with a rifle.’

The CFO of Jim’s West, Saul Landers told WPVI: ‘Our lines are down the block, so while you’re standing here in line, connecting with other people you may not know, we have security right here just to keep you guys safe.’

Landers also admitted that if the need to secure and protect your business and its customers meant spending extra money for extra safety, then he will do just that.