Atlanta, GA –

Gucci Mane typically keeps his ear to the streets looking for talent but he wasn’t trying to hear one rapper’s audition for The New 1017.

Guwop was hosting an album signing event in Atlanta promoting his new Breath of Fresh Air LP on 10/17 Day and an aspiring MC tried to get Gucci’s attention by freestyling for the 43-year-old but was quickly shot down.

“Ay, we ain’t doing that. Not right now, not right now,” Gucci said demanding he stop freestyling. The volume for his album was then turned back up booming through the store’s speakers.

A fan backed Gucci’s decision to bring the performance to an end: “Ion blame him I’m tired of hearing the same flow!”

Watch the humiliating clip below:

Gucci Mane brutally shuts down aspiring rapper who tries to audition for him 😅 https://t.co/3Yh0bOWXIApic.twitter.com/pxYlpm7Sd8 — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) October 18, 2023

Gucci Mane is typically open to hearing what the next generation has to say as he’s been searching for his next New 1017 Records star.

While he was publicly clamoring for a country artist, he brought a white rapper from Tennessee by the name of Brezden into the 1017 fold over the summer.

Meanwhile, Gucci celebrated 10/17 Day and the release of his new album with a star-studded concert at The Tabernacle in the ATL on Tuesday night.

During the concert, Gucci Mane surprised fans by bringing out T.I. to publicly squash their long-standing beef as the trap pioneers shook hands in front of the crowd, with Tip proclaiming his “love and respect” toward Guwop.

related news Gucci Mane Looking To Venture Into Country Music — But Wants Fans’ Help First August 16, 2023

“Much respect @Tip,” Gucci wrote on his Instagram Stories while sharing a video of their reconciliation. Killer Mike also commended the moment by saying in an Instagram comment: “God Bless Atlanta! These two men are setting a beautiful example!”

Throughout the night, Gucci also brought out Quavo, Latto and Key Glock. Guwop even received a proclamation from the Atlanta City Council that declared October 17 to be officially known as “Gucci Mane Day” going forward.

Breath of Fresh Air hit streaming services on Tuesday with a loaded feature lineup that includes appearances by Lil Baby, the late Young Dolph, Key Glock, J. Cole, DaBaby, 21 Savage, Kodak Black and more.