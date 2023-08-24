Gucci Mane has added a new member to his 1017 Records label with a rapper from Tennessee joining the roster.

Guwop announced on Tuesday (August 22) that an artist named Brezden has signed to the New 1017 and Gucci promoted his latest single, “White Ferrari.”

“Y’all welcome my new artist @brezdn to #TheNew1017 this MF so hard !!!!!!! Y’all go follow him!! Click link in bio to hear his new song WHITE FERRARI,” Gucci wrote.

The accompanying clip finds Gucci Mane welcoming Brezen to the label with a glistening icy chain featuring a heavy 1017 pendant as he smiles from ear-to-ear.

“Shoutout to @laflare1017 for this life changing opportunity,” Brezden wrote while reposting the clip. “It’s time to take over.”

Of course, fans had plenty to say about Gucci’s latest signing as some compared Brez to Jack Harlow and another jokingly referred to him as Kodak White.

“This is the power of evolution, bro lost millions investing in n-ggas that can’t stop doing stupid shit, with opportunity comes responsibility. This is what growth looks like… take notes,” one fan wrote in approval.

Another added on Twitter: “No lie the song ain’t bad at all… with some work I can see him around making some hits.”

Gucci Mane also professed his hopes to ink a country artist to 1017 Records in the near future. The trap pioneer took to Instagram on August 18 looking for fans to help him connect with the burgeoning country artist Oliver Anthony Music.

“Aye fam I need y’all help on this one I’m trying sign these guys as my first country artists to 1017!!! I need the info asap,” he pleaded in his caption.

Although, it might be a bit too late for Gucci to ink Oliver Anthony to 1017 as he’s the hottest thing in country music right now with the newcomer’s latest politically-charged single “Rich Men North of Richmond” debuting atop this week’s Billboard Hot 100.