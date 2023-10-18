Atlanta, GA –

Gucci Mane and T.I.‘s long-simmering feud is finally over after the pair buried the hatchet during a show in Atlanta.

Gucci performed at The Tabernacle on Tuesday night (October 17) to celebrate the release of his new double album Breath of Fresh Air.

During the concert, Gucci Mane surprised fans by bringing out T.I. In addition to performing, the former rivals had a brief conversation and shook hands in front of the crowd, with Tip proclaiming his “love and respect” toward Guwop.

“Much respect @Tip,” Gucci wrote on his Instagram Stories while sharing a video of their reconciliation. Killer Mike also commended the moment by saying in an Instagram comment: “God Bless Atlanta! These two men are setting a beautiful example!”

Throughout the night, Gucci also brought out Quavo, Latto and Key Glock.

The self-proclaimed Trap God additionally received a proclamation from the Atlanta City Council declaring October 17 “Gucci Mane Day.”

Atlanta declares 10/17 Gucci Mane Day pic.twitter.com/ngqJk1uheb — The Culture Vault (@DaCultureVault) October 18, 2023

Gucci Mane’s issues with T.I. began in 2012 and stemmed from his relationship with his once bitter rival Jeezy (who he also patched things up with in 2020).

“No Disrespect to Clay but if Tip wanna get into it he can,” Gucci tweeted at the time, shortly after unleashing his Jeezy diss track “Truth,” on which he namedropped the Grand Hustle general.

T.I. responded in an interview with Hot 107.9, saying: “Man, I got the money in mind. I got the sights set on a big sack with a lot of money in it, man. I’m talkin’ like multi-million dollar conglomerate type stuff.

“Anything that’s not of that nature and understanding, I don’t really see it. So I really don’t know what you’re asking me about.”

Six years later, Gucci Mane claimed he invented trap music, which prompted a response from T.I.

“Ok,so…. AGAIN for the slow ones in the back… August 19th,2003 Birth of Trap Muzik & Only fools dispute facts!!!” he wrote on Instagram. “FOH wit that Christopher Columbus ass… ‘Look what I discovered,even though they was already here ass shit!!!!’ WITCHO GOOD CAPPIN ASS.”

In 2020, T.I and Jeezy discussed the possibility of ending their respective beefs with Gucci Mane.

“There’s a third member of the Mount Rushmore of trap music that either one of us don’t really speak to or mention that much,” Tip said on his expediTIously podcast. “What do you think is necessary to bring that shit together, if anything?

“And I understand we dealing with somebody that’s temperamental themselves and our shit that we got with us versus their shit that they got with them makes it extremely problematic. But in the best case scenario, how could that shit happen?”

Gucci Mane’s new album Breath of Fresh Air, meanwhile, clocks in at 24 tracks and boasts features from J. Cole, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, Kodak Black, the late Young Dolph and many more.

The project serves as the follow-up to Ice Daddy, which dropped in June 2021 and peaked at No. 34 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Stream it below.