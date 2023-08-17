Gucci Mane is looking to break out the John Deere tractors and bring his executive prowess to country music.

The trap pioneer took to Instagram on Wednesday (August 18) looking for fans to help him connect with the burgeoning country artist Oliver Anthony Music.

“Aye fam I need y’all help on this one I’m trying sign these guys as my first country artists to 1017!!! I need the info asap,” he pleaded in his caption.

Country singer Jake Owen hopped into the comment section telling Gucci: “Let’s Jam.”

Fans had plenty of questions about the opportunity as well as one asked: “Will he get a million dollars and an iced out 1017 chain as well?”

While another joked: “An iced out John Deer Tractor chain is gonna go crazy!”

It might be a bit too late for Gucci to ink Oliver Anthony to 1017 as he’s the hottest thing in country music right now with the newcomer’s latest politically-charged single “Rich Men North of Richmond” slated to reportedly debut atop the Billboard Hot 100 by a long shot.

“Oliver Anthony Music’s “Rich Men North Of Richmond” is locked for a #1 debut on next week’s Billboard Hot 100, with around a 100 point lead over the #2 song,” Twitter account Talk of the Charts wrote on Tuesday (August 15).

“Rich Men North of Richmond” arrived on August 11 via 4408066 Records DK, according to Apple Music.

While it’s unclear if Guwop ended up getting in contact with Oliver Anthony, Gucci Mane will continue his pursuit of bringing the first country artist signed to his 1017 Records with the genre dominating the charts thanks to artists like Morgan Wallen, Jelly Roll and Jason Aldean.

As far as his own artistry goes, Gucci Mane is gearing up to deliver his Breath of Fresh Air album on October 13. The double-disc album will boast 24 tracks in total with features from DaBaby, Lil Baby, Kodak Black, 21 Savage and more.