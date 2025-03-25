Kids grow fast– that’s just a part of growing up. But that also means that they grow out of clothes faster than your budget might prefer.

With how often we’re updating our kids’ wardrobes, it’s no wonder that the environment pays a cost. This fast turnover of clothing means that more resources are needed to manufacture and transport the clothes, and they are eventually added to our growing waste problem.

That’s why it’s important to extend the life span of our clothes so that we don’t have to buy as much new stuff and we contribute less waste.

Many of us are familiar with “hand-me-downs.” This is a way to keep clothes in use and out of the trash while saving money. But if you don’t have a large family or kids around the same age, it can be a lot harder to find secondhand clothing easily.

It’s hard enough to keep up with the constant influx of new clothes, but it can also be overwhelming when you don’t know what to do with all of the kids’ clothes that your child has grown out of but are still in good shape.

The solution: Clothing swaps

A clothing swap is an event where parents come together to swap some of the clothes, shoes, and accessories that their kids have grown out of or no longer wear (but that are still in decent shape). This way, your child can get new(ish) clothing that fits them without spending any money. You’re also able to get rid of clothing that your child doesn’t wear anymore in a way that doesn’t add to overflowing landfills or overwhelmed secondhand stores. Instead, your pre-loved items can go home with another child to get a second life.

It’s great to organize a clothing swap for kids’ clothes when the seasons change or at the beginning of the school year. We’ve put together a step-by-step guide for parents who are looking to refresh their child’s closet in a way that’s kind to your budget and the planet.