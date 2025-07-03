Attendees at the Gulf Business Awards 2024- File photo

The Gulf Business Awards, the region’s premier platform for recognising excellence and innovation across industries, is back.

Scheduled for September 24, 2025, in Dubai, this prestigious event will once again honour the companies and individuals shaping the Gulf’s economic and business landscape.

Now in its 13th year, the Gulf Business Awards continues to celebrate innovation, resilience, leadership, and impact across sectors ranging from banking and real estate to healthcare, technology, and tourism.

Honoring the best and brightest in business

The 2025 edition promises an evening of recognition, inspiration, and high-profile networking. Industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and executives from across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region are expected to attend the gala ceremony, where the region’s top performers will be recognised for their contributions to economic growth, technological innovation, and leadership.

“This event is more than just a ceremony — it’s a celebration of the extraordinary efforts that drive the Gulf’s vibrant business ecosystem,” said Ian Fairservice, Managing Partner and Group Editor-in-Chief of Motivate Media Group, the event’s organizer.

A platform for regional recognition

Each year, the Gulf Business Awards shines a spotlight on achievements across both the public and private sectors, offering a rare platform for industry-wide recognition. Whether it’s a startup disrupting traditional models or a conglomerate expanding regional influence, the awards represent a comprehensive celebration of business excellence.

Winners are selected by an independent panel of judges composed of regional experts, industry veterans, and editorial leadership from Gulf Business. The judging process ensures fairness, transparency, and acknowledgment of real merit.

A look back at 2024’s milestone event

Last year’s edition, held on September 24, 2024, at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), was attended by more than 300 prominent business leaders, policymakers, and entrepreneurs. The night celebrated outstanding achievements from companies and individuals across key sectors of the economy.

The 2024 ceremony also marked a special moment for Motivate Media Group, as it celebrated its 45th anniversary.

Among the evening’s highlights was the presentation of the Lifetime Achievement Award to Mishal Kanoo, chairman of The Kanoo Group.

Recognised for his enduring contributions to the region’s commercial and philanthropic landscapes, Kanoo has long been regarded as a pioneering force in the Gulf’s business landscape.

2024 winners: A legacy of excellence

From innovative startups to established market leaders, the 2024 winners reflected the diversity and strength of the Gulf’s economy. Awardees included:

EFG Hermes ONE – Online Trading Company of the Year

– Online Trading Company of the Year ADCB – Banking Company of the Year

– Banking Company of the Year AIX Investment Group – Finance Advisory Company of the Year

– Finance Advisory Company of the Year valU – Payment Solutions Company of the Year

– Payment Solutions Company of the Year Amali Island by Amali Properties – Lifestyle Project of the Year

– Lifestyle Project of the Year TORINO by ORO24 Developments – Best Project Delivery of the Year

– Best Project Delivery of the Year fäm Properties – Real Estate Agency of the Year

– Real Estate Agency of the Year Sobha Realty – Developer of the Year

– Developer of the Year Samana Barari Views – Project of the Year

– Project of the Year PRYPCO – Proptech Company of the Year

– Proptech Company of the Year Saudi Red Sea Authority – Tourism Company of the Year

– Tourism Company of the Year Millennium Hotels and Resorts – Hospitality Company of the Year

– Hospitality Company of the Year Alshaya Group – Retail Company of the Year

– Retail Company of the Year Emirates – Transport and Logistics Company of the Year

– Transport and Logistics Company of the Year Mediclinic Middle East – Healthcare Company of the Year

– Healthcare Company of the Year GE Vernova – Energy Company of the Year

– Energy Company of the Year stc Bahrain – Telecom Infrastructure Innovation

– Telecom Infrastructure Innovation LEAP 2024 – Technology Event of the Year

These recognitions were decided by a distinguished panel that included Gareth van Zyl, Group Editor of Gulf Business; Helen Barrett, Deputy Chair of the British Business Group Dubai; Robin Joffe, Managing Director of Frost & Sullivan MEASA; and Mahmoud Bartawi, serial entrepreneur and founder.

Categories for the 2025 edition

The upcoming 2025 Gulf Business Awards will again feature a robust list of categories designed to reflect the evolving regional landscape. This year’s classifications include:

Overall awards

Lifetime Achievement

Company of the Year

Business Leader of the Year

Company awards

Banking Company of the Year

Real Estate Company of the Year

Tourism and Hospitality Company of the Year

Retail Company of the Year

Transport Company of the Year

Healthcare Company of the Year

Energy Company of the Year

Technology Company of the Year

Investment Company of the Year

Logistics Company of the Year

Leader awards

Banking Leader of the Year

Real Estate Leader of the Year

Tourism & Hospitality Leader of the Year

Retail Leader of the Year

Transport Leader of the Year

Healthcare Leader of the Year

Energy Leader of the Year

Technology Leader of the Year

Investment Leader of the Year

Logistics Leader of the Year

Editor’s choice awards

Artificial Intelligence Innovator of the Year

Blockchain Innovator of the Year

SME of the Year

Education Institution of the Year

MICE Business of the Year

These categories reflect the Gulf’s forward-looking, innovation-driven economy and will help honor those pioneering new paths in both traditional and emerging industries.

Why should you attend the event?

For entrepreneurs, executives, and decision-makers, the Gulf Business Awards offers much more than recognition. The event is a rare opportunity to network with industry peers, share insights, and build connections with regional influencers. It also serves as an excellent platform for businesses seeking to boost their credibility and brand exposure across the GCC.

With a legacy of over a decade, the Gulf Business Awards continues to play a vital role in fostering a culture of excellence and resilience among Gulf enterprises. As the region undergoes rapid transformation, events like these ensure that innovation and leadership remain at the forefront of business conversations.

Mark your calendar

The Gulf Business Awards 2025 will be held in Dubai on September 24. Nominations are open across all categories, and companies and individuals interested in being part of this prestigious recognition are encouraged to apply early.

For more information and a full list of categories, visit the official Gulf Business Awards website.

Nomination payment options

To submit a nomination, all participants must register online. Fees apply per company or individual, per category, and vary depending on the number of nominations submitted:

1–4 categories: Dhs735 per category ($200)

5–9 categories: Dhs643 per category (minimum of 5 nominations required) ($175)

10+ categories: Dhs550 per category (minimum of 10 nominations required) ($150)

Each registration includes online entry processing and digital collateral

Please note: These fees also apply to all Leader category nominations.

Click on the registration link to submit your nomination for this year’s awards. The categories for the 2025 Awards are listed below.

Judges

This esteemed panel of judges brings extensive expertise across media, business, technology, and innovation.

With decades of leadership experience and significant regional influence, each judge contributes a unique perspective to the selection process. Their collective insight ensures a credible, forward-thinking, and excellence-driven evaluation.

Ian Fairservice

(Managing Partner and Group Editor-in-Chief, Motivate Media Group)

Ian Fairservice founded Motivate in 1979 with the launch of What’s On, the UAE’s first independent magazine. With a diverse portfolio of award-winning publications—including Gulf Business, Emirates Woman, and Identity—Motivate’s consumer and trade brands reach over 2.5 million users per month. The group’s Books division, established in 1986, has published more than 300 titles. In addition to books and magazines, Motivate produces content across video, digital media, exhibitions and events, social media, influencer marketing, out-of-home media, talent management, training, and cinema.

Mishal Kanoo

(Chairman, The Kanoo Group)

Mishal Kanoo is Chairman of The Kanoo Group, one of the Gulf region’s largest and oldest family-owned conglomerates. Operating across multiple sectors, the group is widely recognized for its longstanding contribution to the region’s economic development.

A respected business leader and futurist, Mr. Kanoo is known for his strategic foresight and economic commentary. He holds leadership roles in several companies, including Gulf Capital, KHK & Partners, Dalma Capital, Crane Industrial Services, Akzo Nobel UAE Paints, and KAAF Investments.

In 2024, he received Gulf Business‘ Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his regional impact.

Kanoo began his career within the family business before gaining experience as an auditor at Arthur Andersen in Dubai. He holds two MBAs—one in finance from the University of St. Thomas, Texas, and another from the American University of Sharjah.

Beyond business, he is a published writer in regional media and business journals, and a motivational speaker passionate about mentoring others. He upholds the Kanoo family’s legacy of excellence, integrity, and philanthropy.

Jawad Jalal Abbassi

(Head of Middle East and North Africa (MENA), GSMA)

Jawad Jalal Abbassi is Head of the MENA region at the GSMA, overseeing activities across 25 countries. He leads the GSMA’s regional advocacy and strategic programs—focusing on 5G, IoT, AI, and digital identity—working with mobile operators, regulators, and policymakers to promote sustainable mobile broadband investment.

Jawad’s team collaborates with GSMA’s global offices, engaging stakeholders to advance the mobile sector’s role in economic development. He is a frequent speaker at regional technology and communications forums.

He joined the GSMA in 2015 after founding the Arab Advisors Group in 2001, a leading research and consulting firm later partially acquired by the Arab Jordan Investment Bank. Previously, he worked as a telecoms and tech analyst with the Yankee Group and the Economist Intelligence Unit in Boston.

Jawad holds a BSc in engineering from the American University in Cairo and an MSc in information systems from the London School of Economics. He has also completed executive programs at Harvard Business School and Harvard Kennedy School.

Dr Marwan Al Zarouni

(CEO of Artificial Intelligence, Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET))

Dr Marwan Al Zarouni is CEO of Artificial Intelligence at Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), leading the emirate’s AI agenda under the ‘Universal Blueprint for Artificial Intelligence’. He is also CEO of the Dubai Blockchain Center (DBCC), placing him at the forefront of regional tech strategy.

With more than 20 years of experience in technology, digital forensics, cybersecurity, and AI, Dr Al Zarouni works closely with public and private sector stakeholders to shape forward-looking AI and blockchain policies that improve quality of life and visitor experience in Dubai. His leadership at DBCC has accelerated blockchain adoption in the UAE.

He is a founding member of both the Dubai Electronic Security Center (DESC) and the Artificial Intelligence Ethical Committee (AIEC), helping guide the ethical use of emerging technologies.

In 2022, CoinTelegraph named him among the top 100 influential figures in blockchain and crypto. He also served on the World Economic Forum’s Global Future Council on Cryptocurrencies from 2020 to 2021.

GARETH VAN ZYL

(Group Editor, Gulf Business)

Gareth van Zyl is Group Editor of Gulf Business, bringing over 15 years of experience reporting on technology and business in the UAE and South Africa. He has held senior editorial roles, including bureau chief for News24’s business section, roles at ITWeb (Africa’s largest IT publisher), and deputy editor at BizNews.com.

Earlier in his career, Gareth lived and worked in Dubai from 2008 to 2012, contributing to Windows Middle East magazine, 7DAYS newspaper, and The National.

For further information and assistance, please contact:

