The Gulf Business panel, held on June 25, 2025, head at the Metropolitan Hotel Dubai, brought together an exceptional lineup of industry leaders to delve into some of the most pressing topics shaping the future of finance and investment in the region.

The event explored a range of key themes, from the growing popularity of residence-by-investment programs — commonly referred to as “golden visas” — to the evolving outlook for UAE initial public offerings (IPOs) in 2025 and beyond. Another critical focus was the impact of the world’s largest generational wealth transfer, and how it is expected to reshape investment strategies not only in the UAE but across global markets.

Each panel session was thoughtfully curated, featuring insights from leading voices in investment, banking, and business setup.

Among the standout speakers were:

Their collective expertise offered attendees a comprehensive understanding of emerging financial trends and actionable strategies for navigating the evolving economic landscape.

As global and regional dynamics continue to shift, the Gulf Business panel reaffirmed the UAE’s position as a strategic hub for investment innovation and long-term growth planning.

Panel Discussion 1: From the UAE to the world: global mobility & residence by investment

Topic: How geopolitical shifts are reshaping citizenship and relocation strategies

Moderator: Claire Vuylsteke, Director, Orbcom

Speakers

George Hojeige, Group CEO, Virtugroup

Rahul Singh, managing director, Thrifty & Dollar Car Rental

Sanjay Sachdev, group marketing director at Leptos Estates Greece and Cyprus

Vishwajit Patil, senior executive officer (SEO) for Nuvama Private DIFC

Key discussion points:

Residence-by-investment options for UAE-based HNWIs

Global mobility trends in a volatile world

Strategic planning for personal and capital security

Panel Discussion 2: UAE IPO outlook: 2025 and beyond

Topic: What’s next in the UAE’s capital markets — and how investors can benefit

Moderator: Nigel Sillitoe – CEO of Insight Discovery

Speakers:

Yogesh Khairajani, Global Market Strategist, Century Financial

Manasvi Ghelani, Associate Director – Customer Engagement, Middle East Africa, Frost & Sullivan

Muhammed Hassan, Capital Markets Leader at PwC

Key discussion points:

The next wave of public listings

Market readiness vs global exchanges

The impact of macroeconomic factors like interest rates and tariffs

Panel Discussion-3: How the world’s largest shift in capital is reshaping investment strategies in the UAE and beyond

Moderator: Karishma Hingorani, Founder & Podcaster, Karishma Konnect

Speakers:

Damian Hitchen, CEO of Saxo Bank MENA

Yasmine Omari, head of wealth planning, Bank of Singapore

Gemma Wild, head of global collaboration, MENA GPB, HSBC

Dave Chaggar, sales director, Capital Club Limited

Key discussion points:

Trillions in motion: The great wealth transfer and what it means

Digital natives and changing investment priorities

Succession planning, private banking, and wealth tech in the UAE

Business exits are often celebrated as the ultimate badge of entrepreneurial success—but the truth behind the glossy headlines tells a more complex story. From clashes in corporate culture to misaligned visions and the hidden pressures of investor relationships, exits are less about escape and more about evolution. At the Gulf Business panel event held on June 25, 2025, industry leaders like Virtugroup’s George Hojeige dismantled the myth of “free money” and underscored the vital importance of choosing the right partners.

Meanwhile, Dubai continues to position itself as a magnet for global wealth and IPO activity, setting the stage for a new era in capital movement, family investment strategy, and entrepreneurial transformation.

Untold truth behind business exits: It’s not as rosy as it looks

Investors are not passive backers—they become deeply involved in the business.

“Nobody gives you money and walks away. They’ll ask what you’re doing with it, what your future looks like. Free money doesn’t exist,” George Hojeige, group CEO, Virtugroup said at a keynote session at the Gulf Business panel event.

A mismatch in vision or values, he warned, can derail even the strongest companies. “It doesn’t matter how much capital they bring—if they don’t share your vision, you’re doomed from day one,” Hojeige added.

He pointed to Microsoft’s 2014 acquisition of Nokia as a cautionary tale. “It looked like a perfect match—two giants coming together. But the cultures clashed. Microsoft was fast-moving and innovation-driven. Nokia was traditional and process-focused. The result? Massive layoffs and a failed merger.”

The message to fellow founders is clear: an exit is not just a transaction—it’s a transformation.

“Pick the right partner. It’s not just about money. It’s about shared goals, culture, and a vision for the future. If you get that wrong, no amount of funding can fix it.”

UAE stays ahead in global race for investment, and quality of life

Globally, jurisdictions are now competing to offer the most attractive conditions for businesses, entrepreneurs, and individuals looking to relocate. The UAE, especially since the introduction of the Golden Visa, has positioned itself as a strong hub for business operations and investment.

However, it’s important to note that other jurisdictions are also enhancing their offerings to increase their appeal. As a result, the UAE must continue to attract both locals and internationals by remaining competitive and forward-thinking.

Dubai’s ecosystem a magnet for global family offices

With Dubai emerging as a premier destination for global wealth and family office services, Vishwajit Patil, senior executive officer (SEO) of Nuvama Private DIFC, believes the city’s strategic location, efficient systems, and favorable regulatory environment are key drivers in attracting high-net-worth families from across the globe.

Speaking at an early morning panel discussion, Patil highlighted the recent expansion of Nuvama Private into the UAE. “We launched our operations in Dubai around August 2024, and it’s been an incredibly exciting journey,” he said. “Our management strategy reflects the growing importance of the region in serving global clients, especially in navigating financial strategies and tax-related challenges.”

When evaluating relocation destinations, clients typically consider five key pillars:

Geopolitical stability

Healthcare and education infrastructure

Cost of living and lifestyle

Strategic location and connectivity

Ease of business setup and residency options

“In all these aspects, Dubai stands out,” Patil stated. “Whether it’s the efficiency of the Golden Visa process, access to top-tier healthcare and education, or the agility of government systems — the UAE offers an unmatched level of service and speed.”

UAE IPO outlook: 2025 and beyond

An Initial Public Offering (IPO) occurs when a private company offers its shares to the public for the first time. This process marks a significant milestone for any business and involves multiple stakeholders including company leadership, regulatory authorities, investment bankers, lawyers, and both institutional and retail investors.

A major development in the UAE capital markets is the emergence of IPO-focused investment funds. These funds allow retail investors to gain exposure to a broad portfolio of IPOs, rather than picking individual companies.

“IPO funds have become a powerful tool for investors,” Yogesh Khairajani, global market strategist, Century Financial explained. “They’re particularly useful in cases where IPOs are oversubscribed, which is quite common in the UAE. Through these funds, investors can still gain exposure to promising public listings.”

Among the most notable initiatives is the Abu Dhabi IPO Fund, which has drawn considerable interest from both institutional and retail participants.

“The Abu Dhabi IPO Fund has made it much easier for investors to participate in a wide array of new listings,” said Khairajani. “It reduces the risk of having to choose just one company to invest in. Instead, investors benefit from the fund manager’s expertise in selecting high-potential IPOs, which in turn provides a more diversified and balanced investment strategy.”

Family investment strategies undergoing a structural shift

During a panel discussion titled “How the World’s Largest Shift in Capital is Reshaping Investment Strategies in the UAE and Beyond,” Yasmine Omari, head of wealth planning at Bank of Singapore, highlighted a significant transformation in how families are managing and deploying their capital.

“What I’ve noticed is a real evolution in how families are investing,” Omari said. “We’re not just talking about a generational transition; we’re talking about a transformation in process, strategy, and mindset.”

She pointed to a range of contributing factors, including increasing diversification across asset classes, growing sophistication, and a marked shift toward institutional-style investing. According to Omari, many families are moving beyond the traditional model of simply reinvesting profits from their operating businesses. Instead, they are using those businesses as platforms for broader investment activity.

“Some families have set up internal investment teams or even mini family-owned funds, complete with governance structures and dedicated professionals,” she noted. “In certain cases, they’ve even spun off entirely separate businesses focused on investing or technology.”

As these efforts scale, Omari emphasised the growing importance of structure and governance. The evolution is not only in capital deployment but also in decision-making dynamics.

“Whereas before, you might have had the founder and maybe one or two close relatives making decisions, now you have multiple generations and branches of the family participating,” she explained. “That increases the need for clear communication, governance, and consensus-building.”