Scenes from the 2024 Gulf Business Real Estate Breakfast Briefing.

Gulf Business’ latest Business Breakfast Briefing event, happening on Thursday at The Westin Mina Seyahi in Dubai, is set to bring together key industry leaders, investors, and experts to explore the evolving landscape of the UAE’s property sector.

Under the theme “Breaking Ground: The UAE Real Estate Outlook,” the event will dive into pressing market trends, the future of investment across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Ras Al Khaimah, and the policies shaping long-term growth.

With a stellar lineup of speakers — including CEOs, research heads, and property experts — the discussions will tackle critical topics such as Dubai’s record-breaking property boom, the rise of new investment hubs, and regulatory shifts driving the sector forward. The event will also feature the Game Changers Awards, recognising industry pioneers who are reshaping the UAE’s real estate market.

Taking place on Thursday, 20 February at The Westin Mina Seyahi, Dubai, this exclusive gathering promises valuable insights, high-level networking, and thought-provoking conversations on the future of UAE real estate.

Below is the full agenda for the day:

When: 20/02/2025 8:00 am

Where: The Westin Mina Seyahi Dubai

Agenda

08:00 am: Registration & Breakfast

09:00 am: Welcome speech by Manish Chopra, Publisher, Gulf Business

09:05 am: Chair’s opening remarks by Gareth van Zyl, Group Editor, Gulf Business

9:20 am: Panel Discussion 1 – Will Dubai’s Property Boom Continue?

Dubai’s real estate market has been on a record-breaking run, fuelled by foreign investment, regulatory reforms, and a surge in luxury developments. However, with interest rates fluctuating and supply concerns emerging, will this growth continue, or is a slowdown on the horizon? This panel will break down the key drivers behind Dubai’s real estate boom and examine the factors that could shape its trajectory over the next five to ten years.

Key Themes:

Can the boom be sustained? Examining potential headwinds such as interest rates, rising supply, and global economic shifts.

Examining potential headwinds such as interest rates, rising supply, and global economic shifts. Foreign investment and golden visas – how policy changes are reshaping demand from high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors.

– how policy changes are reshaping demand from high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors. The rise of off-plan sales and luxury developments – are we entering an overheating phase or still seeing healthy growth?

Moderator: Taimur Khan, Head of Research MEA at JLL

Speakers:

Firas Al Msaddi , CEO and Founder, fäm Properties

, CEO and Founder, fäm Properties Fibha Ahmed , Vice President of Property Sales, Bayut

, Vice President of Property Sales, Bayut Ravi Bhirani , MD, Anax Developers

, MD, Anax Developers Stefan Schmied, Leader IMEA, LIXIL International

10:00 am: Q&A

10:15 am: Keynote speech: Issa Ataya, CEO, Alef Group

10:20 am: Panel Discussion 2 – The New Growth Hubs: Ras Al Khaimah, Abu Dhabi & Sharjah

While Dubai dominates the UAE’s real estate spotlight, other emirates are making their mark as investment destinations. Ras Al Khaimah’s Al Marjan Island developments, Abu Dhabi’s mega-projects, and Sharjah’s shift toward luxury and sustainable housing are changing the landscape. How do these markets compare in terms of ROI, growth potential, and investor sentiment?

Key Themes:

Ras Al Khaimah: How Al Marjan Island and the Wynn Resorts project are redefining the emirate’s real estate appeal.

How Al Marjan Island and the Wynn Resorts project are redefining the emirate’s real estate appeal. Abu Dhabi: The role of government-backed investment zones and major projects like Yas Island in attracting foreign capital.

The role of government-backed investment zones and major projects like Yas Island in attracting foreign capital. Sharjah: The emergence of high-end, sustainable developments and whether Sharjah’s affordability advantage will continue.

Moderator: Dounia Fedi, Managing Director, eXP Dubai

Speakers:

Tatiana Veller , MD, Stirling Hospitality

, MD, Stirling Hospitality Issa Ataya, CEO, Alef Group

CEO, Alef Group Andrew Thomson, Partner, Head of Real Estate, Hotels & Leisure, Al Tamimi & Company

Partner, Head of Real Estate, Hotels & Leisure, Al Tamimi & Company Fouad Bekkar, CEO, Coralytics

10:50 am: Q&A

11:05 am: Keynote Speech: Osman Celiker, Managing Director, IRTH Group

11:15 am: Panel Discussion 3 – UAE’s Property Market 2025: The Next Big Moves

As the UAE’s real estate sector matures, transparency, homeownership trends, and regulatory shifts are driving the next phase of growth. This discussion will explore how Dubai’s freehold expansion, new data transparency measures, and the evolving role of RERA will shape investor confidence and overall demand in 2025 and beyond.

Key Themes:

The rise of homeownership in the UAE – what’s driving the trend, and how is it changing buyer profiles?

– what’s driving the trend, and how is it changing buyer profiles? Expansion of freehold areas – how recent policy moves are creating new investment zones and reshaping the property map.

– how recent policy moves are creating new investment zones and reshaping the property map. Improving market transparency & data access – the impact of better reporting tools on pricing trends and investment strategies.

– the impact of better reporting tools on pricing trends and investment strategies. Dynamic RERA index – its evolving role in ensuring price stability and market confidence.

– its evolving role in ensuring price stability and market confidence. Supply vs. demand – will growth continue, or is the market approaching saturation?

Moderator: Anand Menon, CEO, LION EDGE Consultancy

Speakers:

Daniel Hadi , CEO Middle East, Engel & Völkers

, CEO Middle East, Engel & Völkers Louis Harding , CEO, Better Homes UAE

, CEO, Better Homes UAE Osman Celiker , Managing Director, IRTH Group

, Managing Director, IRTH Group Imran Farooq, CEO of Samana Developers

11:45 am: Q&A

11:55 am: Game Changers Awards Ceremony

12:15 pm: Closing Remarks