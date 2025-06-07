Image: Supplied

Ports have evolved beyond their role as trade gateways. Today, they stand as critical pillars of national resilience and economic continuity. In the modern-world, where over 80 per cent of global trade moves by sea and the Gulf plays a central role in global energy and logistics, port security should not be viewed as a cost or a compliance exercise. It must be treated as a vital economic enabler.

Without strong and modern security, the Gulf’s ambitions to lead in manufacturing, trade, and supply chain integration will remain a challenge.

At the recent “Make it in the Emirates” forum, the UAE laid out a bold industrial vision.

Officials highlighted that local manufacturers can now access a global market of 2.5 billion people.

Free zones, re-export hubs, and logistics corridors powered by ports including Jebel Ali and Khalifa ports are essential to that strategy. But with greater ambition comes greater vulnerability. As our ports grow in complexity and importance, so do the challenges they face.

The threat landscape is escalating

Port security has moved far beyond fences and surveillance cameras. Today, it involves tackling everything from phishing attempts and cyber intrusions to insider threats and the growing risk posed by smuggling, irregular migration, modern-day slavery and autonomous drones.

According to the Center for Internet Security, malware-based attacks rose by 30 per cent in the first half of 2024, with a staggering 92 per cent increase recorded in May alone. These figures are not abstract. They represent very real risks that port operators face daily while trying to maintain efficient operations.

Rising geopolitical tensions, from unrest in the Red Sea to broader regional flashpoints, are putting new pressure on Gulf ports. Ensuring their resilience is no longer just about protecting trade. It is now central to national security and regional stability.

Compliance is the starting line, not the finish

Most Gulf ports meet the basic international security standards under the ISPS Code. But that is not enough. Compliance provides a framework, not a solution. Too often, operators treat it as a checklist rather than a foundation. True resilience requires a different mindset. Port security should not be seen as an obstacle to trade but as a core pillar of competitiveness..

Jebel Ali Port is a leading example. Its global reputation was not earned by simply meeting minimum standards. Its success is the result of ongoing risk assessments, continuous training, and a proactive approach to every aspect of security – particularly in its adoption of technology and its integration into its production primacy approach. This is a model that other ports in the region can learn from and adapt.

Integration is the future of security

Modern ports function as complex ecosystems. They bring together free zones, logistics providers, customs authorities, and digital infrastructure into a single operational environment. Within this space, security must be fully integrated.

Physical access control, cybersecurity protocols, intelligent surveillance, and emergency response planning all need to work together as one.

Technology plays a critical role. From biometric access systems to artificial intelligence for threat detection, there are advanced tools that can help enhance security.

However, these tools are only effective when guided by skilled professionals with the right training. As Bill Gates once noted, automation applied to an inefficient operation only magnifies the inefficiency. Without strong processes and capable people, even the best technology will fall short.

The Gulf’s advantage must be used wisely

The Gulf has already demonstrated that it can deliver world-class infrastructure. The next frontier is building secure infrastructure that can adapt and evolve with emerging risks. This will require moving beyond paper-based plans and embracing real-world testing.

Scenario-based exercises and crisis simulations should become standard practice. Security cannot be a one-time investment. It must be embedded into the daily culture of port operations.

Governments and private sector operators must also collaborate more closely. Intelligence sharing, regional coordination, and the development of Gulf-specific security standards can raise the overall resilience of the ecosystem.

At the heart of this transformation is human capital. The region must invest in developing a new generation of trained and trusted security professionals who understand both physical and digital threats.

Security is an investment in growth

A single breach at a Gulf port would do more than delay containers. It could disrupt entire supply chains, shake investor confidence, and damage the region’s reputation as a dependable trade partner. In a global economy driven by trust, security is no longer optional. It is a non-negotiable investment in sustainable growth.

One of the Gulf’s strengths lies in its ability to build with foresight. Unlike older ports that are burdened with legacy systems, Gulf ports can design modern security architecture from day one.

The UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Oman have already begun this journey by introducing smart surveillance systems, AI-driven monitoring, and integrated command centers. These are promising steps, but more must be done.

A final question for the region

Port security should not be treated as a side function or a technical afterthought. It is central to growth, to national strength, and to the region’s future as a global trade and industrial hub.

The Gulf can lead not just in port development but in redefining what secure, resilient trade infrastructure looks like for the rest of the world.

As the region accelerates toward a more industrial and interconnected future, one question must be asked. Are we just expanding our ports, or are we securing our prosperity? The answer will determine how far and how smart, secure, and geen the Gulf travels on the path to economic leadership.

The writer is the CEO at Neptune P2P Group.