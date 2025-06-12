A shooter opened fire at a high school in the Austrian city of Graz on Tuesday, killing 10 people, mostly teenagers, in one of the worst rampages in the country’s history.

Austrian police and hospital officials confirmed the fatalities, raising the death toll from an earlier figure of nine. Of the 10 victims, nine were students aged between 15 and 17. The tenth victim was a female teacher, Graz police spokesperson Sabri Yorgun told CNN.

Interior minister Gerhard Karner said at a news conference that six victims were female and three were male. Twelve students were injured in the incident, some of them seriously, Karner added. Graz University Hospital later said one of the seriously injured adults died on Tuesday evening.

The suspect – a 21-year-old Austrian male who had previously attended the school but not graduated – used two weapons, a shotgun and a pistol, to carry out the killing spree, before fatally shooting himself in a bathroom, authorities said at the news conference.

Officials would not give a motive for the gunman, who they say acted alone. Police believe he obtained the weapons he used legally. The weapons were seized at the scene and are subject to forensic examinations. Officers are also continuing to conduct interviews as they investigate the circumstances of the incident, police added.

In an update on Wednesday, police said that after searching the suspect’s home, they found a suicide note as well as a non-functional pipe bomb.

“We were able to start the investigation immediately after the killing spree. In the meantime, we have also carried out a house search at the home address of the 21-year-old suspect from the district of Graz and the surrounding area and have been able to establish that there was a suicide note both in digital form via video message and in handwritten form,” police spokesperson Yorgun told CNN.

“We were also able to find and secure a pipe bomb – albeit a non-functioning pipe bomb – at his home.”

The shooting pitched Austria into a state of shock and disbelief. Chancellor Christian Stocker announced three days of national mourning, writing on X: “There are no words for the pain and grief.”