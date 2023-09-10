Gunna has tried his best to distance himself from the “snitching” accusations since the kick-off of the YSL RICO trial, and he tried yet again to do so by calling for Young Thug‘s release from jail.

In a sold-out performance to a New York crowd at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn on Saturday (September 9), the “Drip Too Hard” rapper performed for the first time since he was released from jail.

During one part of the show, Gunna showed love to Thugga by flashing a sign reading “Free Jeffery” across the stage — referring, of course, to Young Thug’s real name, Jeffery Williams.

Check out the video of the performance below.

Gunna calls for Young Thug’s freedom in first show since prison release https://t.co/52WCdDsvQrpic.twitter.com/RpTVGmsLYq — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) September 10, 2023

This isn’t the first time that Gunna has shown some love to Young Thug.

Last month, the 30-year-old rapper took to his Instagram Story to share a photograph with Thugga on the latter’s 32nd birthday. The image shows the Georgia natives sitting side-by-side inside a car as the former Rich Gang member is seen laughing.

Both artists have worked closely together throughout their careers, but their relationship allegedly took a hit when Gunna pleaded out of the high-profile legal matter they’ve both been involved in since last year. As of now, Young Thug remains behind bars.

related news Donald Trump Hires Same Attorney Gunna Used In YSL RICO Case August 24, 2023

Gunna has been batting off snitching claims against him ever since his legal exit from the ongoing YSL RICO ordeal. In June, he assured Young Thug that he didn’t rat on him on his new album, A Gift & a Curse.

The Southern rapper dropped his latest project in mid-June on Thug’s Young Stoner Life imprint, serving as his first full-length drop since being released from jail in December after accepting a plea deal in his label’s case.

Various songs on the new album find Gunna addressing the “snitch” allegations head-on. On the track, “I Was Just Thinking,” he opens up about crying over Young Thug’s situation and the “lies” people are saying about him.

“That’s four walls talkin’ to you, tellin’ you you gone/ Only I done criеd, ’cause this feelin’ for my bro (King Slime)/ And you know my mind, you done watched that n-gga grow/ I know you hear the lies, it’s your lil’ brother, my folk/ Yeah, I had popped out, but don’t let ’em say I told,” he raps on the track.