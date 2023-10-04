Gunna has reached a critical milestone in his career as his most recent album has attained Gold status less than four months after its release.

The 30-year-old rapper dropped his highly anticipated fourth album, Gift & a Curse, this summer to critical acclaim with hits like “Back to the Moon” and “fukumean.” The collection has now been certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) for selling over 500,000 album-equivalent units.

To celebrate his accomplishment, the Georgia rapper took to his Instagram Stories to flaunt an Ace of Spades champaign case that was presented to him. The item appeared to be a trophy of sorts as it said “Congratulations GUNNA” and also had the name of his 2023 album printed on it.

Check out the clip below:

Upon the album’s release, Gunna proved that compelling music speaks for itself. Soon after Gift & A Curse dropped, the WUNNA rapper shared an Instagram Story to point out that he’d reached a significant milestone regarding album sales.

According to the post, Gunna had the “biggest first week for an album with no features since 2021,” for which he then thanked his fans. He subsequently shared another post by a fan account reporting that his record had once again topped the Apple Music charts.

related news Gunna Stuns Fans By Singing Along To Victor Thompson’s Afrobeats Hit ‘This Year’ October 2, 2023

In HipHopDX’s review of the album, Yousef Srour wrote: “There are no features on a Gift & a Curse. He’s more isolated, tracing his melodies with paranoia and melancholia. Gunna underlines a turn away from himself, a self-imposed need for reinvention. On ‘back at it,’ he’s bitter: ‘it’s gonna be a whole ‘nother sound,’ he says solemnly.

“Cam Griffin, Omar Grand, and Turbo produce the song, as well as the majority of a Gift & a Curse. It’s a solid list of producers — trusted even. But, there’s a looming emptiness that shrouds the project, seen through the lack of contributions from many of Gunna’s day one collaborators.”

He added: “Gunna’s sober now. He’s put the cup down (and continues to note that fact almost as a crutch throughout the album). The sluggish raps are still there, but Gunna’s weary and bitter. A tone that was once mellow now has a bite, a bite that cuts deeper than the fangs pictured on the cover of Drip Season 3 (Deluxe).”