Nashville, TN –

Gunna has reacted to Lionel Messi and Inter Miami turning up to his music after they took home the Leagues Cup title.

Messi and Inter Miami lifted the trophy as Leagues Cup champions with a thrilling victory over Nashville SC on Saturday night (August 19), and the team continued the celebrations in the locker room.

Several Miami players, including previous captain DeAndre Yedlin, could be seen turning up in the locker room after the 10-9 penalty kicks win as Gunna’s A Gift & A Curse hit “Fukumean” boomed through the speakers.

“They got Messi listening to Gunna in the locker room,” a viral tweet featuring the footage read, which eventually made its way onto Gunna’s radar.

The YSL rapper reposted the clip to his Instagram Story on Sunday (August 20) along with with a series of trophy emojis.

Watch it below:

They got Messi listening to Gunna 😅 pic.twitter.com/Wrn6DnGCAz — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) August 21, 2023

Leo Messi has been a sensation for Inter Miami since joining the team last month, and scored his 10th goal in just seven games on Saturday night during their Leagues Cup final victory.

Hip Hop has joined soccer fans in welcoming Messi to Miami as Diddy and DJ Khaled are among those who have shown up to games in recent weeks.

Florida native Rick Ross personally welcomed the soccer deity to the M-I-Yayo with an Instagram post earlier in August.

“@leomessi welcome to Miami. Now let’s celebrate with this bottle of @officialbelaire [champagne classes emoji],” he wrote.

“Messi, I pulled out the Batmobile just to come show you love,” Rozay added while standing next to his Lamborghini in a separate post on his Instagram Story. “Messi, welcome to 305.”

The former Barcelona and PSG star also recently used Lil Baby‘s music during his packed MLS introduction, walking out at the DRV PNK Stadium as “The World Is Yours to Take” boomed through the speakers.

related news Gunna Shows Love To Young Thug On His Birthday Despite ‘Snitching’ Controversy August 17, 2023

The OG Parker-produced track, which samples the 1985 Tears For Fears’ hit “Everybody Wants to Rule the World,” has roots in the sport as it was one of the official soundtracks for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

“Before anything, I want to give thanks to Miami for this reception and the kindness since I arrived to the city,” Messi said in Spanish while addressing the fans. “To be honest, I’m very emotional and very happy to be here in Miami and to be with you.

“I’m very happy to have chosen to come to this city with my family and to have chosen this project. I don’t have a doubt that we’ll enjoy it and we’ll have a good time and beautiful things will happen.”

Messi and Inter Miami will have their work cut out for them when the MLS season resumes later this month as they currently sit at the bottom of the Eastern Conference with just five wins in 22 games.