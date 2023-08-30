Gunna has had a turbulent year on the legal front, but his music has helped balance out his reputation a great deal — and Trinidad James is the latest rapper to co-sign his new album.

On Tuesday (August 29), the Atlanta MC took to Instagram to shed some positive light on the current state of music and, more specifically, male Hip Hop.

“Please Stop Saying The Summer Was Boring,” James captioned a photo of Gunna’s A Gift & a Curse. “That’s a Lie you wanna make true. @gunna Saved It for Male Hip Hop. God Don’t Make Mistakes. #DAD”

Check out the full post below:

Appreciation for Gunna’s music goes beyond the Hip Hop circuit. The Southern trap star recently reacted to Lionel Messi and Inter Miami jamming to his music after they took home the Leagues Cup title. Messi and Inter Miami lifted the trophy as League Cup champions with a thrilling victory over Nashville SC in late August and the team continued the celebrations in the locker room.

Several Miami players, including previous captain DeAndre Yedlin, could be seen turning up in the locker room after the 10-9 penalty kicks win as Gunna’s “Fukumean” boomed through the speakers.

“They got Messi listening to Gunna in the locker room,” a viral tweet featuring the footage read, which eventually made its way onto Gunna’s radar. The YSL rapper reposted the clip to his Instagram Story soon after along with a series of trophy emojis.

Aside from all the love, Gunna has also been at the receiving end of widespread censure following his recently resolved legal troubles. Still, he managed to block out all the noise from the YSL RICO case and show Young Thug some love despite the snitching accusations that have put him in the hot seat.

In mid-August, the 30-year-old rapper took to his Instagram Story to share a photograph with Thugga on the latter’s 32nd birthday. The image shows the Georgia natives sitting side-by-side inside a car as the former Rich Gang member is seen laughing.

Both artists have worked closely together throughout their careers, but their relationship allegedly took a hit when Gunna pleaded out of the high-profile legal matter they’ve both been involved in since last year. As of now, Young Thug remains behind bars.