Gunna has blocked out all the noise from the YSL RICO case and shown Young Thug some love despite the snitching accusations that have put him in the hot seat.

On Wednesday (August 16), the 30-year-old rapper took to his Instagram Story to share a photograph with Thugga on the latter’s 32nd birthday. The image shows the Georgia natives sitting side-by-side inside a car as the former Rich Gang member is seen laughing.

Both artists have worked closely together throughout their careers, but their relationship allegedly took a hit when Gunna pleaded out of the high-profile legal matter they’ve both been involved in since last year. As of now, Young Thug remains behind bars.

Check out the birthday post below:

Gunna has been batting off snitching claims against him ever since his legal exit from the ongoing YSL RICO ordeal. In June, he assured Young Thug that he didn’t rat on him on his new album, A Gift & a Curse.

The Southern rapper dropped his latest project in mid-June on Thug’s Young Stoner Life imprint, serving as his first full-length drop since being released from jail in December after accepting a plea deal in his label’s case.

Various songs on the new album find Gunna addressing the “snitch” allegations head-on. On the track, “I Was Just Thinking,” he opens up about crying over Young Thug’s situation and the “lies” people are saying about him.

“That’s four walls talkin’ to you, tellin’ you you gone/ Only I done criеd, ’cause this feelin’ for my bro (King Slime)/ And you know my mind, you done watched that n-gga grow/ I know you hear the lies, it’s your lil’ brother, my folk/ Yeah, I had popped out, but don’t let ’em say I told,” he raps on the track.

On “Rodeo Dr,” he also claims to have been approaching those who have called him out for snitching, although it’s not clear who exactly he’s talking about.

“I know you heard I been pullin’ up pressin’ these n-ggas who claimin’ I ratted/ And been all on the yacht with my muthafuckin’ shirt off, look at it, my whole body tatted,” he spits.

According to Hip Hop By The Numbers, Gunna addresses the allegations 33 times over the LP, with 43.3 per cent of his lyrics aimed toward people who doubted him. 25.1 per cent of his bars allegedly speak on his vulnerability, with his lines about oral sex being at its lowest at 0.9 percent compared to previous projects.