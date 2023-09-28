Gunna has had the Hip Hop community’s attention for a number of reasons over the past few months, and one of them is his stark body transformation — now he has now revealed the secret behind it.

On Thursday (September 28), TMZ caught up with the “fukumean” rapper in Beverly Hills for a brief chat and asked him how he managed to get fit in such a short period of time.

The 30-year-old didn’t say anything but instead chose to respond with a hand gesture, suggesting that he has been pumping iron. When the reporter clarified what exactly he meant by asking if that meant he was “lifting weight,” he corrected her and said: “lifting legs.”

Check out the hilarious interaction below:

Over the past year, the Hip Hop space has been split over Gunna — though his music has earned him a great deal of commercial success, his involvement in the YSL Rico trial led many to believe that he had snitched on his peers.

Young Thug’s father, Jeffery Williams Sr., recently cleared up any speculation regarding whether or not Gunna is a snitch, claiming that the rapper didn’t do anything to harm his son.

The elder Williams took to Infamous Sylvia’s radio show in mid-September to set the record straight once and for all about whether the Georgia native’s plea deal hurt his son’s case.

“I love Gunna,” he said. “Let me try to help the attorney clarify that a little simpler. Gunna hasn’t done anything whatsoever that can hurt us on this case. Period.”

Young Thug’s father has been very outspoken throughout the process of the YSL RICO trial.

Last month, he made headlines when he voiced his disapproval of the double standard regarding bond after disgraced former President Donald Trump was awarded the opportunity to reach an agreement with the court system, but his son was not.

In August, Jeffrey Williams Sr. appeared in an Instagram post — shared by DJ Akademiks — in which he insinuated that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is playing both sides.

The post features a photo of Thug’s father, donning a “FREE YSL” t-shirt. while holding up a sign reading: “Trump & Crew got a bond, Young Thug & YSL face the exact same charges but no bond? Make justice fair!! We deserve a fair fight too, Fani.”