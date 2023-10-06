Gunna is on a winning streak, with his latest single “fukumean” now being certified platinum – just as the album it lives on, Gift & A Curse, went gold.

The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) certification for the song arrived on Tuesday (October 3). Released on June 16 when the album dropped, the song sold over one million album-equivalent units in under four months.

Taking to his Instagram Story on Wednesday (October 4), Gunna shared a screenshot of the certification and let the feat speak for itself with no further comment.

You can view the post below.

Gift & A Curse was the first album Gunna released following his release from jail in December 2022 after accepting a plea deal in the YSL RICO case.

In HipHopDX’s review of the album, Yousef Srour wrote: “There are no features on a Gift & a Curse. He’s more isolated, tracing his melodies with paranoia and melancholia. Gunna underlines a turn away from himself, a self-imposed need for reinvention. On ‘back at it,’ he’s bitter: ‘it’s gonna be a whole ‘nother sound,’ he says solemnly.

related news Gunna Stuns Fans By Singing Along To Victor Thompson’s Afrobeats Hit ‘This Year’ October 2, 2023

“Cam Griffin, Omar Grand, and Turbo produce the song, as well as the majority of a Gift & a Curse. It’s a solid list of producers — trusted even. But, there’s a looming emptiness that shrouds the project, seen through the lack of contributions from many of Gunna’s day one collaborators.”

He added: “Gunna’s sober now. He’s put the cup down (and continues to note that fact almost as a crutch throughout the album). The sluggish raps are still there, but Gunna’s weary and bitter. A tone that was once mellow now has a bite, a bite that cuts deeper than the fangs pictured on the cover of Drip Season 3 (Deluxe).”

Gunna’s post-prison success has certainly proved naysayers wrong who thought his snitching controversy would hurt him. While he has always maintained that he didn’t snitch, some Young Thug fans still didn’t believe him – until Thug’s father spoke out recently in Wunna’s defense.

The elder Williams took to Infamous Sylvia’s radio show last month to set the record straight once and for all about whether Gunna’s plea deal hurt his son’s YSL RICO case.

“I love Gunna,” he said. “Let me try to help the attorney clarify that a little simpler. Gunna hasn’t done anything whatsoever that can hurt us on this case. Period.”