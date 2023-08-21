Miami, FL –

Gunplay was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly pointed a rifle at his wife and six-month-old baby.

According to XXL, the Miami rapper was arrested on Saturday night (August 19) on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, domestic violence, false imprisonment and child abuse.

Fox Sports journalist Andy Slater reported that Gunplay pointed a gun at his wife while she was holding their daughter after she told him to quiet down while playing Xbox.

Gunplay (real name Richard Morales Jr.) has reportedly denied all allegations and is currently in jail with bail set at $20,000.

JUST IN: Rapper ‘Gunplay’ was arrested in Miami. He’s accused of pointing a rifle at his wife while she was holding their 6-month-old baby, law-enforcement sources tell me. This allegedly happened after his wife told him to quiet down while playing Xbox. Gunplay denies it all. — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) August 20, 2023

Gunplay’s wife, Vonshae Taylor-Morales, took to Instagram on Sunday (August 20) to detail the “traumatizing” incident, claiming he was scaring their baby while playing Call of Duty.

She also claimed he has an alcohol problem and said she plans to file for divorce to protect her and her daughter.

“I just want everyone to know my daughter and I are safe,” she wrote. “Unfortunately, Richard is back using and developed a very bad drinking problem. I’ve tried everything in my power to help him and love him.

“To summarize last night event. I asked Richard to quiet down as he scared the baby sleeping by yelling playing call of duty. He started going off on me for asking him to be quiet.”

She continued: “I tried to collect a bag so my daughter and I can go to a room while he sobers up. He didn’t want us to leave and things went left fast.

“He was arrested last night, the weapon is in police custody. I have a restraining order, my daughter is in my custody and I am filing for divorce. He will never get the chance to disrespect us again.”

She added: “Thank you all for the well wishes and prayers. This is a very traumatizing experience please keep me in your prayers.”

The incident comes after Gunplay threatened to shoot up a club after the DJ played 50 Cent’s music at his birthday party in July.

“Why would you play that?!” the former MMG rapper could be heard yelling while shoving people out of the way and throwing a trash can at the DJ.

He continued in a fit of rage: “Don’t touch me before I shoot this shit up! Don’t you fucking touch me. I’ll kill everything in here! Do you know where you at?”