Gunplay has reportedly lost custody of his newborn daughter amid his bitter falling-out with his wife, Vonshae Taylor-Morales.

According to TMZ, a judge made the ruling on Monday (October 9) after the former MMG rapper failed to make a court date regarding the temporary restraining order his wife currently has against him.

Gunplay (real name Richard Morales Jr.) is only permitted to see his seven-month-old daughter, Osanna, virtually through an app called TalkingParents. Visits have to be scheduled and monitored by the court, and are limited to recorded videos, phone calls and messages.

The decision can only be reversed if Vonshae, who stars in Love & Hip Hop: Miami, requests the court grant him custody.

Gunplay’s estranged wife has also requested child support, with the exact amount to be determined during a later court hearing.

The 44-year-old rapper has missed three previous court dates regarding the temporary restraining order. Things could get even worse for him if he misses the next one as the restraining order will become permanent, keeping him away from their daughter until she turns 18.

The ruling comes after Gunplay was arrested in August for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, domestic violence, false imprisonment and child abuse.

Vonshae Taylor-Morales claims he pointed a gun at her while she was holding Osanna after she told him to quiet down while playing Xbox. She also says he choked their daughter during the heated dispute.

“Unfortunately, Richard is back using and developed a very bad drinking problem. I’ve tried everything in my power to help him and love him,” she wrote on Instagram at the time while detailing the “traumatizing” incident.

“I have a restraining order, my daughter is in my custody and I am filing for divorce,” she added. “He will never get the chance to disrespect us again.”

related news Gunplay’s ‘Drug Abuse’ Caused Daughter’s Heart Defect, His Wife Claims October 5, 2023

The divorce filing appears to have hit a snag, though, as Vonshae later revealed that she was “stuck” due to Florida laws.

“I filed for divorce. He would not sign divorce papers. So, I’m stuck,” she said in a video posted to social media in September. “Unfortunately in the state of Florida, I cannot divorce him without his permission. Unless he goes to jail convicted or he’s a mental institution patient.”

She continued: “I love him. That’s my best friend. But unfortunately, sometimes you have to let the person you love go so he can find himself. And I want him to find himself and to get help. We do have a child together so it is what it is.

“I’m not a evil bitch. We’re not fighting. Yeah, no. We all know he has issues. He needs help. He’s going to get the help he needs. And we will co-parent. That’s all we want to do.”