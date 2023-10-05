Gunplay’s drug abuse is to blame for his daughter being born with a heart condition, according to his wife.

Love & Hip Hop Miami star Vonshae Taylor-Morales made the claim on Instagram Live earlier this week, where she said her husband’s drug habit “was the cause of her defect.”

She pointed to his alleged use of cocaine and ketamine in particular, claiming he overdosed twice on the latter.

“The reason my daughter had a heart defect is because of his drug abuse history,” Vonshae said. “Like, he was the cause of her defect. Y’all could Google this. Anybody who abuses cocaine, ketamine — which he did too. He actually OD’d on ketamine twice. All those type of things, it causes cognitive disorders and dysfunctions.

“So that’s why my daughter’s heart was fucked up. He took it really hard and I just wasn’t with it. The moment I found out about it, ‘The moment you start using, I’m out.’ So I thought giving him the ultimatum was going to keep him doing well. Clearly that shit went out the window.”

Watch the clip below.

Vonshae added that she wasn’t aware that Gunplay had started using drugs before they began dating. When she did find out, she said that led to a lot of fights between them, but the former MMG rapper apparently blamed allergies instead of admitting to his habit.

“I would ask him, ‘Why are you sniffing like that?’ He’s very yellow, so his nose would be super red and he be using the Afrin nose spray,” she continued. “I’m like, ‘What’s going on?’ He’s like, ‘Oh, it’s just allergies.’ I believed it because allergy season down here was bad.”

Gunplay and his wife launched a GoFundMe to help ease the financial burden of their daughter’s emergency heart surgery in February. The fund raised over $30,000, but some demanded refunds after Gunplay gifted his close friend and collaborator Rick Ross an expensive-looking chain.

The 44-year-old rapper was arrested in August following a heated argument with Vonshae. He was booked on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, domestic violence, false imprisonment and child abuse.

Fox Sports journalist Andy Slater reported that Gunplay pointed a gun at his wife while she was holding their daughter after she told him to quiet down while playing Xbox.

Vonshae later revealed she had filed for divorce, but said without Gunplay signing off on the paperwork, she was “stuck.”

“I filed for divorce. He would not sign divorce papers. So, I’m stuck,” she said on Instagram Live. “Unfortunately in the state of Florida, I cannot divorce him without his permission. Unless he goes to jail convicted or he’s a mental institution patient.”