Gulf Warehousing Company (GWC) has announced the launch of one of the GCC’s largest private solar energy initiatives, in a move that reinforces its commitment to sustainability and green logistics across the region.

The landmark project is being executed in partnership with Yellow Door Energy, a leading sustainable energy provider for businesses in the Middle East and Africa.

The initiative will see the development of solar power plants across three of GWC’s strategic logistics hubs: Logistics Village Qatar, Bu Sulba Warehousing Park, and Al Wukair Logistics Park.

New GWC solar project to deliver real impact

“This announcement marks a major milestone in integrating sustainable practices across all our operations,” said Matthew Kearns, acting group CEO of GWC. “Warehouses are key to this, and we are excited to partner with Yellow Door Energy to introduce this innovative solution that will deliver real impact at these three sites.”

Kearns added that the project would tap into the region’s abundant solar resource to power operations, reduce GWC’s carbon footprint, and support a more sustainable future for the Gulf.

The solar energy development aligns with GWC’s broader environmental commitments. As a member of the UN Global Compact, the company has pledged to reduce Scope 1 carbon emissions by 3 per cent, Scope 2 emissions by 6 per cent, and waste generation by 20 per cent by 2030.

Aligns with Qatari Vision

The new initiative also supports Qatar’s National Vision 2030, which aims to install 4 gigawatts of large-scale renewable energy capacity, with solar energy playing a pivotal role. The project is also aligned with Qatar’s Net Zero by 2050 targets.

“We are honored to embark on this partnership with GWC to accelerate its sustainability stewardship, reduce its energy costs, and contribute to Qatar’s Net Zero target,” said Jeremy Crane, group CEO of Yellow Door Energy. “As the largest and most trusted distributed solar developer in the region, we are ready to deploy capital, lead design and construction, and manage operations to maximise system performance.”

Yellow Door Energy currently oversees over 400 MWp of awarded solar assets across 150 sites and plans to apply the highest QHSSE standards to the new installations for GWC.

GWC has received recognition for its sustainability efforts in recent years. Al Wukair Logistics Park — part of the new solar rollout — has received many accolades.

Additional environmental projects include GWC’s Biobin recycling programme, which converted food waste into 40 tonnes of premium compost donated to community garden projects in the past year. The Bu Sulba Warehousing Park also recycles up to 120,000 cubic metres of sewage water annually for irrigation, earning the Best Water Recycling Initiative Award at the 2024 Tarsheed Energy Efficiency Forum.

The announcement comes as GWC continues to expand across the GCC through regional growth strategies and strategic partnerships aimed at scaling its capabilities to meet growing demand for innovative, sustainable logistics solutions.

