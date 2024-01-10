Gyeongseong Creature, starring Park Seo-Joon and Han So-Hee, has become a massive hit all across the world since its debut on December 22, 2023, on Netflix. The director of the K-drama, Chung Dong-Yoon, has opened up about the highly anticipated season 2 of the series in an interview with Ten Asia on Wednesday, January 10, 2024.

Season 2 of Gyeongseong Creature is all set to arrive on Netflix in 2024. In the recent interview, Chung Dong-Yoon has given significant hints about the plot of the upcoming season. (Google Translate has been used to translate the interview from Korean to English)

Gyeongseong Creature director Chung Dong-Yoon hints at the plot for Season 2

During the interview with Ten Asia, the director of Gyeongseong Creature, Chung Dong-Yoon, spoke about what the audience can expect to see in the upcoming season 2 of the historical horror-thriller K-drama. He says, “The romance between Jang Tae-sang (Park Seo-joon) and Yoon Chae-ok (Han So-hee) is not over. Tae-sang thinks Chae-ok is dead, and Chae-ok opens her eyes. The story will unfold in Season 2.”

He further continues, “Creatures appear in Season 2 as well. However, they are not the creatures we know….Season 2 focuses on the remnants of Taesang and Chae-ok meeting again. We plan to tell the story in 7 episodes….I probably had a strong desire not to do it, but the author presented Season 2 as a modern-day story, which made it an attractive point. It’s another new story. When I look at Season 2 based on what was in Season 1, I can’t help but root for it. , I am confident that it will be a season that will make you wonder what will happen in the end.”

The writer of Gyeongseong Creature, Kang Eun-Kyung, was also present at the interview with Ten Asia. While talking about the plotline of the upcoming second season of the Netflix series, the writer says, “Season 2 is a story about memory, forgetting, and remnants,…I think it will be more about romance. It’s not just a relationship between a man and a woman, but it’s about memories.”

Thus, it is quite evident that the audience is in for a fascinating new season of Gyeongseong Creature, which will premiere in 2024 on Netflix. Meanwhile, viewers can watch Gyeongseong Creature season 1 on Netflix.