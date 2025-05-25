The SoFi Stadium energy in Los Angeles was electric on May 23 when Justin Bieber popped up unexpectedly during SZA’s Grand National Tour show, causing fans to go wild. But it wasn’t the music alone that everyone was buzzing about—it was the undeniable chemistry between Bieber and SZA as they performed a sultry version of their hit “Snooze” that included hand kisses, lingering hugs, and cheeky dancing that left the crowd loving it.

As SZA tenderly cradled Justin’s face and the two danced together, social media blew up with questions about how Hailey Bieber, Justin’s wife of almost seven years, would take the duet. Fuel for the fire, this public performance came during continuous rumors regarding the health of the Biebers’ marriage, which have been popping up in tabloids and online communities for weeks.

But Hailey Bieber reaffirmed that she is her husband’s greatest cheerleader. Sitting a few rows away from the stage in a pair of soft slippers, the Rhode founder captured the moment and shared it with her Instagram Stories, dousing the couple in admiration. She captioned one clip with five tearful emojis and a heart-eyed smiley, and on another clip, she added, “My 2 favorite artists”. Her supportive messages left no doubt that any jealousy was overpowered by admiration and pride.

Hailey’s public display of solidarity occurs days after she laid marriage rumors to rest in a recent interview with Vogue, expressing that “It’s not real. The reality is that I wake up to my wonderful family, my son, and my friends, who know and love me, and whom I love in return.”

The concert marked Justin’s first stadium performance since Coachella 2024, and the crowd’s reaction was thunderous. While some fans speculated about the couple’s relationship dynamics, many praised Hailey for her grace and composure. As the night ended, it was clear: the Biebers remain united, even as the spotlight burns brighter than ever.

Live Events



