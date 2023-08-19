



Accountancy and business advisory firm Haines Watts has said it has continued to strengthen its offering with the appointment of Sophie Kwiatkowski as an associate appointment.

Kwiatkowski joins the team with nine years’ experience, where she has developed a particular specialism and passion in supporting dentistry professionals.

She also joins after the firm recently moved into its new custom-designed office in the heart of Leeds city Centre.

Managing partner, James Sutton, said: “I am excited to welcome Sophie to the team and to support her in growing our offering in the medical accounting sector. She brings a huge amount of knowledge and experience in this area, and is very highly regarded in the dentistry world in particular.”

Kwiatkowski added: “For me the move to Haines Watts was all about the people and the way they advocate and put people first, I knew my next role had to be with a firm where their values were aligned with my personal beliefs and where there was a focus on caring for staff and promoting a positive culture.

“My strength is in relationships with other people, so I am really keen to work alongside the lovely team here in the Leeds office and see where we can all take the business going forward. Sophie has a growth mindset and she is going to be an absolutely invaluable member of our management team as we continue to develop and grow.”