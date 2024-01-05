A HAIRCARE product on Amazon has made waves among customers who claim it boosted growth.

Shoppers said the leave in conditioner improved their hair health and at $7 won’t break the bank.

2 A leave in conditioner has haircare fans raving over the effect the product has for growing locks (model photo) Credit: Amazon

Amazon shopper Mel raved over the product in a review on the page, calling the product “miraculous.”

“First, I have weird hair. Lots of hair, baby fine, wavy/curly,” Mel said.

“I own a lot of hair products and a vain hope that perhaps, one day, my flyaway frizz will be transformed into lovely earth mama curls,” she added.

She shared that the product delivered exactly what she was looking for.

“Well, guess what? This stuff does it,” she raved.

“Not heavy, not greasy, doesn’t straighten out those waves — just gives beautiful, shiny, bouncy curls.

“I’m 64 and my hair has never looked this good. All these five star reviews don’t lie — I’m a customer for life,” she added.

The product is called the Leave-In Conditioner Spray and Detangler by Marc Anthony, retailing for $7.

Most read in Hair & Beauty

The leave in conditioner spray boasts many properties to promote hair growth.

“With caffeine, ginseng, and vitamin E, this leave in conditioner from Marc Anthony detangles, smooths frizz, and gives hair the strength it needs to help reduce split ends and breakage,” the description reads.

Other customers raved over the power of the product in further Amazon reviews.

“Life-changing,” a shopper named Libby wrote. “OK, this stuff has completely changed the game for me and my daughter’s hair.

“It is my number one go-to recommendation. I can’t believe the difference in my hair, even after a few uses.

“I have been using this leave in conditioner for almost a year and both my daughter and I have seen stronger, thicker hair, new hair growth, fast hair growth, hydrated hair and scalp.

“My hair is just so healthy now and I really contribute it all to this magical liquid,” Libby added.