32 min: The tempo remains high in what has been a highly engaging encounter. Now Harder gets Denmark on the front foot again. She bears down on the Haiti penalty area and strikes a shot from 20 yards or so. It’s low and slightly deflected, and Theus is able to get down and save comfortably. Updated at 07.35 EDT

30 min: Again, Haiti demonstrate that they do not intend to exit this tournament without a fight. Eloissaint breaks down the right wing, with teammates in the middle. She tries a cross-shot that flies out for a goal kick. Denmark have been put on the back foot more frequently in the previous 10 minutes or so.

28 min: Haiti still carry plenty of threat in attack. Dumornay surges down the left and slides a smart pass through for Mondesir, who gets an effort away, but it’s lacking in power and Christensen saves.

25 min: As it stands, then, England and Denmark will progress to the last 16 from Group D.

22 min: On commentary for ITV4, Pien Meulensteen informs us that was the 100th goal of this Women’s World Cup. Good stat. It’s Harder’s first goal of the tournament, and she has been instrumental in all Denmark’s best work. Denmark take a deserved lead from the spot. Photograph: Gary Day/AP Updated at 07.36 EDT

Goal! 21 min: Haiti 0-1 Denmark (Harder pen) A world-class penalty from Harder: she steps up, waits for Theus to move, and confidently strikes the ball in the bottom corner, away from the helpless goalkeeper. Pernille Harder tucks away the spot kick with style. 1-0 to the Danes. Photograph: Gary Day/AP Updated at 07.28 EDT

Penalty to Denmark! Pierre-Louis is penalised for handball after an attempted pass by Vangsgaard! The ball pops up and clearly hits the defender’s hand. The referee makes the decision swiftly and there are few arguments from Pierre-Louis or any of her teammates. Updated at 07.27 EDT

19 min: Dumornay shows a touch of class by trying a raking diagonal ball from central midfield for Eloissaint. It’s narrowly intercepted.

17 min: Dumornay tries to bring the ball out into midfield, but is unceremoniously tackled. That leads to a sight of goal for Holmgaard, from outside the area. She cracks a shot that goes over the target.

15 min: Harder does well again in possession for Denmark, releasing Sorensen down the right wing. She crosses but the ball skews out for a goal kick to Haiti.

13 min: Thomsen cracks a good cross over from the right, Vangsgaard tries to get on the end of it again, but some desperate defending from Surpris keeps Denmark out again. This is a lively encounter so far, and you can certainly tell that both teams are fighting for a place in the last 16.

11 min: Mondesir, again, causes problems down the right wing for Haiti. She tries to pick out a careful cut-back towards the penalty spot but the Danish defence is able to intercept.

9 min: Haiti have reset after conceding what proved to be a disallowed goal, and kept Denmark quiet. Now Mondesir makes a break down the right wing for Haiti, and crosses looking for Dumornay, but Denmark are able to clear.

7 min: The pattern for the match seems to be set. Haiti have defended stoutly in both their matches in the group, and it looks as if they will be ceding possession and soaking up pressure today, too.

3 min: Disallowed goal for Denmark! That didn’t take long. Haiti cannot clear the corner, Theus makes one good save but Boye is on hand to stroke in the rebound. There is a VAR check … and Boye is ruled offside. Simone Boye is just offside and the goal is ruled out Photograph: Aitor Alcalde/FIFA/Getty Images Updated at 07.12 EDT

2 min: Harder gets involved early for Denmark, helping to build their first attack down the left wing. But the ball ends up with the Haiti keeper, Theus. Denmark come again, and an excellent ball across from the right wing is nearly turned in by Vansgaard. The Danes have an early corner. Updated at 07.08 EDT

First half kick-off! Here we go.

Mondesir and Harder, the two captains, shake hands and swap flags. We’re nearly ready to go.

Here come the players, walking out on to the pitch in Perth. Time for the anthems. Can Haiti find a way through to the last 16, against the odds? Updated at 06.55 EDT

Haiti v Denmark teams Reports in recent days suggested that Melchie Dumornay may start today’s match on the bench, due to muscle pain, but she takes her place in Haiti’s starting lineup. There are three changes in all for Haiti: Surpris, Dumornay and Eloissaint all come into what should be a 4-4-2 formation. Two changes for Denmark, both up front, with Nicoline Sorensen and Amalie Vangsgaard coming in to the starting team in a 4-3-3. Haiti (4-4-2): Theus, Surpris, Kethna Louis, Tabita Joseph, Petit-Frere, Pierre-Louis, Jeudy, Dumornay, Batcheba Louis, Mondesir, Eloissaint. Substitutes: Ambroise, Limage, Moryl, Etienne, Esthericove Joseph, Darlina Joseph, Pierre-Jerome, Shwendesky Joseph, Ganthier, Mathurin, Borgella, Larco. Denmark (4-3-3): Christensen, Thomsen, Sevecke, Veje, Sorensen, Boye, Holmgaard, Kuhl, Harder, Madsen, Vangsgaard. Substitutes: Larsen, Hasbo, Ballisager, Troelsgaard, Snerle, Thrige, Thogersen, Gevitz, Bruun, Jensen, Svava, Bay. Referee: Hyeon-Jeong Oh (South Korea) Melchie Dumornay Melchie Dumornay Updated at 07.01 EDT

