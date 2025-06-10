Image credit: Getty Images

More than 94,000 individuals worked within the Hajj organisation this year, supporting pilgrims across various sectors and operational locations.

According to the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, the figures reflect a unified institutional effort that brings together government and service agencies. This integration of human resources with modern technology aims to ensure a safe and seamless Hajj experience for all pilgrims.

The initiative is part of the ministry’s broader strategy to enhance service quality and improve the pilgrim experience, under a comprehensive operational system managed by multiple specialised centers, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Inspections conducted across key facilities

The ministry’s Compliance Center carried out more than 70,000 field inspections during the Hajj season. These inspections covered accommodations, camps, central kitchens, and various operational facilities to ensure standards were maintained.

Nusuk Care initiative

The ‘Nusuk Care’ initiative delivered over 845,000 direct services, including healthcare, psychological and language support, and humanitarian aid, provided by field teams operating around the clock.

Thousands of volunteers contribute to a seamless pilgrimage

More than 3,000 volunteers were mobilised across six service tracks, working at over 107 contact points. Their efforts supported government services and contributed to creating a smooth and meaningful experience for pilgrims.

These efforts underscore the level of planning, precision, and investment in both human and technological resources. They also align with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, reinforcing the country’s leading role in serving Islam and facilitating the Hajj pilgrimage with the highest standards of safety and organisation.