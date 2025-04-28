Image credit: Getty Images

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development in Saudi Arabia has announced the launch of the “Ajeer Al-Hajj” service.

This initiative aims to facilitate the employment of workers on seasonal contracts during this year’s Hajj season. The service will also allow business owners to take advantage of seasonal employment contracts by connecting job seekers and employers through the ‘Bab Ajeer’ platform.

Bab Ajeer platform: Functions and purpose

The platform serves as a bridge to connect job seekers with employers. It will streamline workflows and simplify procedures for both establishments and workers during the Hajj season, a Saudi Gazette report said.

The service allows establishments to post job vacancies for the Hajj season via the platform, while job seekers can browse and apply for these opportunities. ‘Ajeer Al-Hajj’ will also grant establishments work permits to temporarily employ both Saudis and expatriates.

Hajj permits for seasonal workers

The ministry requires establishments to issue Hajj permits for their seasonal workers and emphasises that violators will face penalties as stipulated by regulations. This initiative is part of the ministry’s efforts to enhance the quality of services and improve pilgrims’ experiences during the Hajj season.

The ministry has called on Saudis and expatriates wishing to work at the holy sites during the Hajj season to upload their resumes, as part of the effort to organize seasonal employment and simplify procedures for both establishments and workers.