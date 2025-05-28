Saudi Minister of Media Salman Al Dossary affirmed the country’s unwavering commitment to leveraging all available resources to serve pilgrims within an integrated system. He stated that these efforts reflect the wise leadership’s directives and align with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 to facilitate Hajj rituals and enhance service quality for both pilgrims and ones performing Umrah.

Read-Hajj 2025 alert: Saudi issues warning ahead of pilgrimage

Al Dossary’s remarks came during the 22nd government press conference, held yesterday to discuss preparations for the upcoming Hajj season (1446 AH). The conference featured key officials, including Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfig Al Rabiah, Minister of Transport and Logistic Services Saleh Al Jasser, Minister of Health Fahad AlJalajel, and members of the Supreme Hajj Committee led by Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz.

Al Dossary emphasised that the “No Hajj Without a Permit” campaign remains a cornerstone in regulating pilgrimage and safeguarding pilgrims, promoting community commitment through vital awareness and security messages, a Saudi Press Agency report said.

1-Makkah Route Initiative

As of Sunday, 1,070,000 pilgrims have arrived from outside the Kingdom, with approximately 249,000 arriving via the Makkah Route Initiative, which streamlines travel procedures from departure to arrival in Makkah.

2-Mosque preparations

The Ministry of Islamic Affairs has prepared over 25,000 mosques in Makkah, Madinah, and the holy sites. Additionally, 2.5 million copies of the Holy Quran and 1.3 million digital ID cards with QR codes have been distributed.

3-Volunteer engagement

Over 25,000 volunteers will participate this year, supported by the National Center for the Non-Profit Sector.

4-Water infrastructure

The daily water system capacity exceeds 1.2 million cubic meters, distributed through a 1,300-kilometer network. More than 4,000 lab tests are conducted daily, overseen by over 2,000 Saudi engineers and technicians.

5-Inspection and municipal services

The Ministry of Commerce completed over 11,000 inspections in Makkah and Madinah. The Ministry of Municipalities and Housing has allocated 22,000 personnel, 980 vehicles, and 177 shelters, with an operations room linked to 911 for rapid response.

6-Digital and AI integration

Advanced digital infrastructure and AI algorithms are being used for crowd and pilgrim management, supported by over 5,000 communication towers, 9,000+ 5G/4G stations, and 2,000 km of optical fiber. Over 10,000 Wi-Fi hotspots are available.

7-Hajj Media Forum

The second edition of the Hajj Media Forum, in partnership with the Pilgrim Experience Program, spans 6,000 sq. meters and hosts over 5,000 media professionals. The Saudi Broadcasting Authority is broadcasting globally through a wide range of media services.

8-Hajj readiness

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah held 78 preparatory meetings and submitted early arrangements to international Hajj offices. Females constitute 53 per cent of arrivals. Most pilgrims (94 per cent) arrived by air.

9-Nusuk card update

Over 1.4 million updated Nusuk cards have been issued, enabling seamless access and services. The Nusuk app has added over 100 services, with 60 new ones launched for this season.

10-Infrastructure trials

Authorities tested electricity and water networks, conducted four simulations, and inspected over 37,000 pilgrim residences, addressing 3,400 observations.

11-Transport sector preparedness

The transport sector, with 45,000 employees, prepared 7,000 flights from 238 destinations. Railway services offer two million seats on over 4,700 trips. Road maintenance covered 7,400 km, with an 82 per cent expansion in cooling services.

12-Bus and taxi operations

Ground transport includes 25,000 buses and 9,000 taxis, with 18 dedicated lanes and road readiness assessments including 247 bridges.

13-Health sector measures

The health sector increased bed capacity by 60 per cent, deploying over 50,000 personnel. Early international health measures included vaccinations. 14 ports were equipped, and over 50,000 health services have been delivered.

14-Heat safety initiatives

Measures to combat heatstroke include planting 10,000 trees, installing 400 water coolers/misting fans, and expanding shaded areas.

15-New emergency facilities

A new 200-bed hospital was established in Mina. Three field hospitals with 1,200+ beds, 71 emergency points, 900 ambulances, 11 evacuation aircraft, and over 7,500 paramedics have been mobilized.

16-Digital health services

The Seha Virtual Hospital provides remote consultations and chronic disease monitoring.

This season also sees the highest private sector participation in health services.

Al Jalajel concluded by urging pilgrims to stay hydrated, avoid direct sunlight, and seek medical attention when needed. He assured that the health system is fully prepared to manage emergencies, ensuring a safe and healthy Hajj season.