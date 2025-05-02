Image credit: Getty Images

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development in Saudi Arabia has announced a minimum 10-day leave for employees performing the annual Hajj pilgrimage for the first time.

Read-Hajj 2025: Saudi announces SR100,000 fine, ban for violations

The authority stated that the leave should be no less than 10 days and no more than 15 days, including the Eid al-Adha holiday, a Saudi Gazette report stated.

Labour law for employees

In a statement issued at the beginning of the Hajj season, the Ministry clarified that the Labour Law allows employees to take paid leave to perform Hajj once during their period of service, provided they have not performed it before and have completed at least two consecutive years of service with their employer.

Employer’s discretion

The Ministry also noted that employers have the right to determine the number of employees granted this leave each year, based on work requirements.

These regulations are intended to safeguard the rights of all parties involved in the employment relationship.