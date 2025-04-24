Image credit: Getty Images

The Ministry of Interior in Saudi Arabia announced on April 23 a fine of up to SR50,000 and six months of imprisonment for any sponsors who fail to report the departure of expatriate workers under their sponsorship after the expiry of their entry visas.

According to a report in the Saudi Gazette, the sponsor (a foreigner) will be deported from the country after serving the jail term and paying the fine.

Read-Travelling for Hajj? Here’s what you need to know

The ministry also announced a similar penalty on Tuesday, April 22, for overstaying expatriates. Those who fail to leave Saudi Arabia after their entry visas expire may face a fine of up to SR50,000, imprisonment for up to six months, and deportation.

Previously, the ministry had announced a maximum fine of SR100,000 for Hajj and Umrah service providers and establishments that fail to report any pilgrim who overstays their visa.

Makkah Permit Rule for Expats

In another announcement, the Directorate of Public Security in Saudi Arabia stated that expatriates without an official permit are banned from entering Makkah. This rule came into effect on Wednesday, April 23.

Residents who hold a work permit or a residency permit (iqama) issued in Makkah, or a Hajj permit, are exempt from the ban. Expatriates without the required permits will be turned back at security checkpoints at Makkah’s entry points.

Purpose of the Regulation

The ban aims to regulate access to Makkah during the Hajj season and ensure the smooth movement and security of pilgrims.

Permits for entering Makkah during the Hajj season are issued electronically through the ‘Absher Individuals’ platform and the ‘Muqeem’ portal, in coordination with the unified digital platform for Hajj permits, ‘Tasreeh’.

The Ministry of Interior also reiterated its warning that it is prohibited to enter or remain in Makkah for holders of all visa types—except those arriving with a Hajj visa—starting April 29.