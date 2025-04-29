Image credit: Getty Images

The Ministry of Interior in Saudi Arabia has announced penalties for individuals who violate regulations requiring a permit to perform Hajj, as well as for those who facilitate such violations.

The following penalties will be applicable to the violators during the period starting from Dhul Qada 1, corresponding to April 29, until the end of Dhul Hijjah 14 (June 10).

Performing Hajj without a permit

According to an SPA report, firstly, a fine of SR20,000 will be imposed on individuals caught performing or attempting to perform Hajj without a permit. This includes holders of all types of visit visas who attempt to enter or stay in Makkah and the holy sites during the specified period.

Facilitating Hajj without a permit

Secondly, a fine of SR100,000 will be imposed on individuals who apply for a visit visa on behalf of someone who has performed or attempted to perform Hajj without a permit. The same fine will also apply to those who have entered or stayed in Makkah and the holy sites during the restricted period.

The fine will multiply for each individual involved.

Transporting or sheltering visit visa holders

Thirdly, a fine of SR100,000 will also be imposed on individuals who transport or attempt to transport visit visa holders to Makkah and the holy sites during the specified period. This applies equally to those who shelter or attempt to shelter these individuals in any accommodation, including hotels, apartments, private residences, shelters, or pilgrims’ housing.

This also includes concealing their presence or providing any assistance that enables their stay. The fine will multiply for each individual sheltered, concealed, or assisted.

Illegal infiltration to perform Hajj

In addition, illegal infiltrators attempting to perform Hajj—whether residents or overstayers—will be deported to their home countries and banned from entering Saudi Arabia for ten years.

Confiscation of vehicles

Finally, the relevant court may order the confiscation of any land vehicle used to transport visit visa holders to Makkah or the holy sites during the specified period, if owned by the transporter, facilitator, or any accomplice.