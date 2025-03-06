Image credit: Supplied

Qatar Airways has introduced an off-airport check-in service in Makkah for Hajj and Umrah passengers. This new service offers seamless check-in, baggage collection, and boarding pass issuance in Makkah, enhancing convenience for pilgrims.

Effective March 1, the airline launched the service in partnership with Saudi Ground Services (SGS). It enables passengers to complete check-in formalities, receive their boarding passes, and have their baggage collected from the city, ensuring a smooth journey to the airport.

“At Qatar Airways, we recognize the profound significance of Hajj and Umrah and remain committed to enhancing the travel experience for our passengers. By introducing the off-airport check-in service in Makkah, in partnership with Saudi Ground Services, we are ensuring that pilgrims can begin their journey with convenience and peace of mind. This initiative reflects our dedication to delivering world-class services tailored to the needs of our passengers, reaffirming our commitment to seamless and innovative travel solutions,” said Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, shedding light on how beneficial the service would be for pilgrims.

Qatar Airways passengers departing from Jeddah can take advantage of the new service at the Makkah Clock Royal Tower, a Fairmont Hotel. Conveniently located at the hotel entrance from the ring road on L2, the off-airport check-in service streamlines the process, reduces waiting times at the airport, and allows pilgrims to focus on their spiritual journey with ease and comfort.

The check-in service is advantageous as it enables passengers to benefit from an expedited departure process, with their baggage securely transported to the airport. This ensures minimal waiting at check-in counters.

“At Saudi Ground Services, we are honored to continuously expand our innovative Hajj & Umrah off-airport solutions in collaboration with our partner airlines, ensuring we fulfill our commitment to serve all Hajj & Umrah passengers. Our partnership with Qatar Airways reflects our shared dedication to delivering seamless and innovative travel experiences, enabling pilgrims to focus on their spiritual journey while we take care of their travel needs with convenience, efficiency, and peace of mind,” said Saudi Ground Services Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Mohammad Abdul Kareem Mazi.