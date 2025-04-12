Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has rubbished social media posts claiming that the state-owned defence company has selected consultancy firm PwC to benchmark its R&D.

In a post on X, HAL noted a few posts on social media (X) have falsely stated that HAL has finalized the selection of a consultancy firm, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) to benchmark its R&D activities.

HAL clarified that no firm has been finalized yet for the benchmarking of its R&D processes.

“HAL would like to state that no firm has been finalized yet for the benchmarking of its R&D processes. HAL had issued a Request for Quotation (RFQ) to engage a consultancy firm to conduct a benchmarking study of its R&D framework against global Aerospace and Defence companies,” it asserted.

The X post added that the decision to initiate this benchmarking exercise was based on the recommendations made by the high-power committee on Public Undertakings as part of HAL’s continuous improvement and modernization efforts.

“The selection process is being conducted through a transparent and competitive methodology on the Government of India’s GEM Portal in compliance with all applicable procurement guidelines. The process is currently ongoing,” it added in the X post.”HAL reiterates that no official award of work has been made so far, and any information suggesting otherwise is premature and incorrect. HAL remains committed to upholding transparency and fairness in all its procurement actions,” it concluded the X post.Earlier on Friday, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd said that speculative stories with malicious intentions have been written and published on various media platforms ever since the accident of the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) operated by the Indian Coast Guard crashed in January

.”HAL would like to bring to the notice of all its stakeholders, media and all forms of publications–online, print, websites, blogs, social and digital media platforms, etc. that of late, ever since the unfortunate accident of ALH operated by the Indian Coast Guard in January, speculative stories with malicious intentions on HAL are being written and published on these platforms,” HAL said in a statement.

“These stories are authored by so-called Defence analysts, former pilots, officers of the Defence Forces and arm-chair critics,” it added.

The company said that these stories are written without offering HAL’s perspective, and arguments are one-sided and biased. There are inaccuracies and references to outdated issues that HAL has long resolved by taking its customers into confidence. HAL said that it cannot respond to or comment on all these reports one-on-one due to the sensitive nature of Defence issues and products.

