The survey asked Canadians if they would be willing to fight in a war. Only 49 per cent of respondents said they would volunteer for military service in a combat role. Nineteen per cent said, “Yes, if my country called on me,” while 30 per cent said, “Yes, but only if I agreed with the reasons for fighting.” More than a third (39 per cent) said they would not be willing to volunteer to fight, while another 12 per cent were not sure. In 1985, when asked if they would be willing to fight for Canada, 61 per cent said “yes,” while 15 per cent said “it depends.”