Credit: AI-generated image



Almost half (47%) of UK adults are worried that they or their loved ones will have a painful or undignified death, according to a survey commissioned by King’s College London.

The survey conducted by Focaldata explores public attitudes to death and dying and finds that almost half (44%) of respondents also feel worried about the quality of palliative and end-of-life care in the UK.

Previous research indicates that up to 90% of people in the UK will require palliative care before they die. However, the survey findings reveal gaps in preparedness, understanding and how to talk about death and dying. Forty percent of respondents said they did not know how to access palliative care in their area, and almost one-third said they did not know enough about the health care system to find the support that a dying person needs. The survey also found that almost two thirds (62%) of people had not made a will, reflecting low levels of practical planning for the end of life.

Every year approximately 100,000 dying people do not receive the palliative care they need, leaving many in unnecessary pain and distress. King’s College London is leading the way to ensure more people receive the high-quality palliative and end-of-life care that they need.

In autumn 2025, King’s College London will launch the Impact Center for Palliative and End-of-Life Care. The center—the first of its kind in the UK—will create long-term, systemic change in the delivery of care for dying people.

The center will enable the provision of high-quality palliative and end-of-life care across the UK by ensuring that the evidence of what works is used in the delivery of care. This will ensure that individuals receive the highest standard of care during their final stages of life, regardless of who they are or where they come from. The center will support health care professionals and practitioners to deliver better care with confidence and empower people to advocate for themselves and their families.

Drawing on world-leading research from the Cicely Saunders Institute of Palliative Care, Policy and Rehabilitation and expertise from across King’s College London and beyond, the center will directly improve palliative care in the UK, and establish a framework for better care that could be applied across the globe.

This commitment to improving care is matched by recognizing the need for more open conversations about death in the UK. The survey reveals a deeper cultural discomfort with death and bereavement, which the center will tackle through public engagement and education. Just 55% of survey respondents said they felt able to speak to someone who is grieving about their loss, and only 31% felt able to talk about death, dying or grief with a child.

“As a clinician, I see first-hand the benefits that palliative care delivers for patients and their families. As a researcher, I know that too many people are not getting the care that could benefit them, and that there are huge inequalities in accessing high quality care,” says center lead Professor Katherine Sleeman, from the Florence Nightingale Faculty of Nursing, Midwifery & Palliative Care at King’s College London.

“Although a wealth of evidence has now been generated on ways to improve experiences and outcomes for people approaching the end of life, too often this evidence is not used to improve care, meaning dying people suffer and those close to them are left to pick up the pieces.”

“By closing the gap between evidence and practice, the Impact Center for Palliative and End-of-Life Care will make a profound and lasting difference for people with life-limiting illnesses and their loved ones, now and in the future. We are incredibly grateful for the support of the Kirby Laing Foundation in helping us realize this vision. As the work of the center builds, we need further investment to help us scale the impact of our work and ensure that everyone receives the care and support they need as they approach the end of life.”



King’s College London





Provided byKing’s College London