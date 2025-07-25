A Halifax Realtor is helping LGBTQ2 Americans find safety and acceptance by relocating to Nova Scotia.

With ongoing tensions in the U.S., Jody Allen offers those in fear a fresh start in a welcoming environment.

He says it started as a simple social media reply to a post from someone looking for a queer-friendly realtor in the province.

“The next thing I knew, they were sharing my contact information through their network and just kind of spiralled and then I was getting emails from people saying, ‘You know, I’m really interested in what you’re doing,’” he said.

Allen says what seems easy on paper was not what it turned out to be. Canada does not have refugee status for same-sex couples and immigration claims are reviewed on a case-by-case basis.

So he contacted six immigration firms looking for guidance on the immigration process. He only heard from one willing to help.

Currently, Allen is working with Americans from several states who are interested in moving to Nova Scotia.

“You have people who have been married or were some of the first same-sex couples in the United States who were legally married who now have that union threatened,” he said.

Allen says his goal wasn’t to become an advocate or boost his career, but he knows personally how difficult it was to come out in the early ’90s in rural Nova Scotia.

That’s what inspires him to help those in the LGBTQ2 community feel safe.

“Some of the people that I work with have been advocates for their entire adult lives. So if I can do anything to impact someone’s life who has impacted mine unknowingly, of course. No question,” he said.

