Halle Bailey, 23, shocked her fans on Saturday with the joyful surprise announcement that she has welcomed a baby boy into the world.

Rumors have been swirling for months that Halle and DDG were expecting a baby, and both of them have swatted aside the speculation.

As recently as New Year’s Eve, DDG denied that he secretly had a daughter and told fans prying into his private life to ‘mind your business.’

This weekend, Halle ecstatically revealed that she gave birth to a bouncing baby boy sometime in 2023 and called him Halo.

She broke the news on Instagram with a heart-melting snap that showed her holding her son’s tiny hand as he wore a gold bracelet with his name engraved on it.

[E]ven though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son,’ she wrote in her caption.

The Little Mermaid star gushed: ‘welcome to the world my halo,’ adding, in a possible nod to all the conjecture: ‘the world is desperate to know you.’

On New Year’s Eve, DDG conducted a Q&A on Snapchat and when a fan asked: ‘Do you have a daughter?’ he flatly replied: ‘No.’

He expressed his bemusement that his and Halle’s fans were ‘so invested in what I got going on or what we got going on.’

DDG, whose Christian name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr, added: ‘Like, bro, mind your business. Like, go outside, touch some grass, bro.’

In September of this past year, Halle found herself trailed by a persistent stream conjecture that she was expecting a baby.

The pregnancy rumors spiraled out of control in October when Halle was spotted wearing a noticeably baggy hoodie while out with DDG in Santa Monica.

Pouring fuel on the fire, she posted a bikini album in November in which she assiduously faced away from the camera in every shot.

The online chatter grew so intense that Halle exasperatedly responded in the middle of that month, firing back at claims she had a ‘pregnancy nose.’

‘If I see one more person say something about my nose one more time, it’s gonna be hell to pay,’ she said. ‘And you know why? ‘Cause I am black. I love my nose.’

In September, the month the pregnancy rumors took off, she revealed that her romance with DDG is the ‘first time’ she has ever genuinely been in love.

‘You know, you have puppy love experiences, you think that’s love,’ she told Cosmopolitan. ‘But this is my first deep, deep, real love.’

She spilled: ‘All musical inspiration really just comes from life experiences. Love has been a really big one for me too, because that’s something I’m experiencing for the first time, and it’s, like: “whoa” in your brain. It’s just fireworks, a spark for creativity.’

The pair were first linked at the start of 2022, and DDG confirmed their romance that March by posting a gushing Instagram tribute for her birthday.

By that August, Essence asked Halle whether she was in love with DDG and the pop singer replied: ‘Yes. For sure I am.’

Late in 2022, DDG appeared on The Breakfast Club, where he divulged that he was ‘eventually’ open to the prospect of popping the question to Halle.