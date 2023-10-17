Halle Bailey and DDG may have sparked a whole new round of rumors about them — this time, about the potential new baby that may be on the way.

Though long believed to be pregnant with the up-and-coming rapper’s child, The Little Mermaid star further fueled the rumors when she was spotted wearing an oversized hoodie covering what seemed to be a “baby bump” in Santa Monica, CA, on Monday (October 16).

The Shade Room acquired the photos from Splash News, and the Chloe x Halle singer became a trending topic on social media almost instantly.

Check out the pics below.

Neither Halle Bailey nor DDG have officially confirmed the pregnancy, as of this writing.

Halle Bailey and DDG’s relationship is often trolled for the imbalance of star power between the two, but the YouTuber-turned-rapper has flipped the script and leaned into the narrative.

On September 19, the Michigan native posted a series of Snapchat Stories about surprising his girlfriend by taking her shopping. In a hilarious turn of events, he documented his change of heart as he was unable to keep up with her spending habits.

His tone changed with each post as Bailey eyed a number of pricey items, from $500 teacups to $30,000 earrings. By the end, DDG was even asking his followers if he should “abort the mission.”

Coming to terms with how there was no way out for him once she started picking out what she wanted, he shared a clip of himself with a defeated expression, writing: “It’s nowhere for me to run.”

Humorous content has become a part of the 25-year-old’s image despite his recent decision to focus solely on his Hip Hop career. Just last week, DDG went viral after revealing that he was slapped awake by home intruders who entered his property for the sole purpose of assaulting him.

In mid-September, the internet personality took to social media to address the two men who broke into his house while he was asleep, struck him and immediately ran away.

“Whoever you are, I don’t know what type of sick game you think you playing,” he said. “I don’t know if you think it’s cool to sneak in my house and put your hands on me as a joke. It’s not funny.”

He then shared CCTV footage of the incident, which shows him being startled awake and trying to make sense of the situation before grabbing a weapon and inspecting his surroundings.

It is worth noting that the culprits didn’t steal anything, at least in the camera footage, which suggests that their only motive was to smack DDG.