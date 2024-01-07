HALLE Bailey revealed she has given birth to her first child.

This will be The Little Mermaid star and her boyfriend DDG’s first child together.

5 Halle Bailey has confirmed her pregnancy and the birth of her first son, Halo. This will be her first child as well as boyfriend, DDG’s Credit: Getty

5 Halle shared the very first photo of her son on Instagram Credit: instagram/hallebailey

5 One month ago, the star attended the premiere of The Color Purple Credit: Getty

Halle, 23, shared the very first photo of her son Halo on her Instagram.

In the adorable snap, the Hollywood actress lightly held onto Halo’s hand as he was comfortable underneath blankets and wearing a blue, white, and yellow onesie.

The newborn also had a gold bracelet around his wrist that said that his name engraved.

In her caption, she wrote: “Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son.. welcome to the world my halo the world is desperate to know you.”

Fans flooded the comment section with well wishes to the new mama.

“Welcome baby Halo,” one wrote.

Another commented: “Your terms is the only way anyone needed to know anything and I’m glad you did it just like that!”

“Congratulations!! Halo is so beautiful,” exclaimed a third.

A fourth wrote: “I KNEW IT! I was feeling it! We love you so much! May your family be receive all the love, affection, peace and joy in the world. Emanating good energy from here!”

WHOOPS!

Fans initially thought Halle revealed her pregnancy earlier this month after a misprint appeared in a Glamour UK article about the star.

In the piece, Halle was thought to have said: “Being a mum, being newly married – there’s the positive side of it, but also the negative. I want to show that although things might look perfect from the exterior, that’s not always the case.”

Readers immediately rushed to X, formerly known as Twitter, to congratulate the Grown-ish star on her supposed baby news.

However, they soon realized that the quote was actually from Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock‘s recent interview with the magazine.

Glamour later removed the quote from Halle’s article, avoiding further confusion.

PREGNANCY RUMORS

But rumors had been swirling long before about Halle and DDG, 23, expecting a child together.

They started earlier this year when fans suspected the TV star was trying to cover a baby bump in her baggier outfits.

Halle also raised eyebrows when she attended the MTV Video Music Awards in a very loosely fitted orange dress that drowned her entire frame.

An insider at the event told Page Six: “Halle stayed away from the pink carpet so she would not be photographed, and when she was inside, she was very mindful in the way she gave hugs, and who she gave them to.”

Another source pointed out that the singer’s “orange dress flow was an indicator she was trying to hide.”

“She would keep her distance when someone got too close, and she gave out more handshakes than her [usual] enduring embraces.”

Ever since, fans have noticed Halle repeatedly hiding her stomach from cameras, fueling talk of a pregnancy.

HIDING SOMETHING?

In one social media photo, the Georgia native concealed her tummy with bags following a shopping spree.

And in another with her rapper beau, DDG – birth name Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr. – the couple’s faces were only captured, being sure to leave Halle’s figure out of the frame.

It follows the pair’s trip to London, where they attended the Glamour Women of The Year Awards 2023.

Halle again drew suspicions as photos from the event showed her wearing a strapless, black velvet mini dress that featured a tutu-like waistline with white roses, appearing to hide her midsection.

The TV personality seemed unfazed by the comments to come about her ensemble, smiling on the red carpet and waving at fans upon leaving an afterparty.

SECRET WEDDING

On top of the baby rumors, fans have also speculated that Halle and DDG secretly tied the knot after the rap star dropped numerous clues in recent weeks.

The most telling hint was shared last week when DDG called Halle his “wife” multiple times on Snapchat.

Halle confirmed her romance with DDG on March 23, 2022, though their relationship is thought to have begun in January 2022.

5 Chatter had been swirling that Halle was pregnant after fans grew suspicious of her baggier outfits Credit: Getty