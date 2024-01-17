Halle Bailey has been basking in the glow of new motherhood, and recently shared some behind-the-scenes footage from her underwater maternity shoot that was reminiscent of her mainstream breakthrough role in The Little Mermaid.

The actress and singer took to her Instagram on Monday (January 15) to post the video of her floating underwater in a series of flowing dresses ranging from white to purple. “missing my belly already [purple heart emoji] but i obviously had to do underwater pics [wink face emoji],” she wrote in the caption, appearing to be in on the callback.

The photographer, Brandon Almengo, also took to his Instagram on Tuesday (January 16) to post the photographic results. “Let’s Go Underwater With @hallebailey & baby Halo Photographed by BrandonAlmengo,” he wrote in the caption.

Check them both out below.

Last week, baby Halo made his debut on Instagram with a photo of him dripped out in an all-black Nike tracksuit.

However, fans looking to get a glimpse of the baby were in for disappointment, as his face was blurred out.

“Went all black nike tech today for doctor check ups… nun too crazy [baby, baby bottle emojis],” the post’s caption reads.

Halo’s bio says: “my stylist & dada @ddg run this page.. the flyest baby alive.”

Despite having already racked up over 35,000 followers since its launch, Halo’s account has been met with mixed reviews, with some feeling it’s too early for the kid to be on social media.

“Please let the baby get 3 months before posting him unless it’s to family,” commented one user, while another said: “creating a space for people that you know hate you to hate on your baby is crazy (saying this as a fan).”

Meanwhile, a third user questioned the intent behind the account given the couple’s desire to keep their baby’s face hidden: “What’s tha point in makin ah instagram for a baby who’s face yall don’t wanna show?”

DDG and Halle Bailey announced the birth of Halo this past weekend, following months of speculation that the singer was pregnant.

“Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son,” the Little Mermaid star wrote on Instagram next to a photo of her child’s arm, which was adorned with a gold bracelet reading “Halo.”

“Welcome to the world my halo [smiley face with hearts emoji, baby angel emoji, star emoji] the world is desperate to know you.”