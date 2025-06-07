Another tortured round of Gaza ceasefire negotiations, another set of headlines laying the blame solely on Hamas.

Throughout the various ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas, western news outlets have repeatedly blamed their failure on Hamas. This week, we hear a perspective that rarely features in the coverage – the group’s own – on the negotiations and the media narratives that surround them.

Contributors:

Tahani Mustafa – Senior Palestine Analyst, International Crisis Group

Basem Naim – Politburo member, Hamas

Julie Norman – Associate Professor, University College London

Abdaljawad Omar – Lecturer, Birzeit University

On our radar:

Ukrainian drone strikes on multiple Russian airfields have further escalated the conflict, as peace talks come up short. Tariq Nafi reports on the messaging on the airwaves both sides of the border.

Is logging off the cure for ‘brain rot’?

After decades of increased connectivity, screen time and addictive algorithms, more and more young people are logging off.

The Listening Post’s Ryan Kohls looks at the community-based movements reevaluating their relationships with digital technology.

Featuring:

Monique Golay – Barcelona Chapter Leader, Offline Club

Hussein Kesvani – Technology and culture journalist

Adele Walton – Author, Logging Off