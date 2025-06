Hamas chief Khalil al-Hayya said in a video statement on Thursday that contrary to what the US envoy had announced, Hamas did not reject the ceasefire proposal Washington crafted with Tel Aviv.

Hamas only demanded that US Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff make some “changes and improvements” to ensure a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, Hayya said.

He added that the group is ready to engage in a new round of talks.