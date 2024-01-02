Hamas has confirmed its deputy leader, Saleh al-Arouri, has been killed in a blast in the Lebanese capital of Beirut, alleging he was targeted in an Israeli drone strike.

Al-Arouri was the deputy chief of Hamas’s political bureau and heavily involved in the group’s military affairs.

Israel’s military is yet to officially comment, but Israeli government ministers and politicians have posted on social media, attributing the assassination to Israel and congratulating security forces.

Lebanese state media is reporting several other people were killed in the blast at a Hamas office in southern Beirut.

The area is a Hezbollah stronghold and there are fears the killing could draw the Lebanese militia group into a more serious escalation with Israel.

Al-Arouri is the most senior leader of Hamas to have been killed since the October 7 attack on southern Israel.

