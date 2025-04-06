Hamas fired 10 rockets at southern Israel on Sunday night in the largest such barrage in months.

Five of the ten rockets were intercepted by Israel’s air defenses, the Israel Defense Forces said, but at least one of the other five hit Ashkelon, causing damage. A 30-year-old man was lightly injured by shrapnel, and taken to the city’s Barzilai Hospital for treatment.

The Magen David Adom emergency services said that two other people were hurt while running to shelters, while several people were treated for acute anxiety following the attack.

The rockets were launched toward the coastal cities of Ashkelon and Ashdod shortly after 9 p.m. from central Gaza’s Deir al-Balah, an area where the IDF has not been operating.

Hamas claimed responsibility for the rocket barrage shortly after it was launched.

Israel immediately vowed that the terror group would pay a heavy price. Defense Minister Israel Katz — after speaking with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was en route to the US — said he had ordered the IDF to expand its renewed offensive against Hamas.

Israeli security and rescue forces at the scene where a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip landed in Ashkelon, April 6, 2025. (Edi Israel/ Flash90)

Following the attack, the IDF’s Arabic-language spokesman, Col. Avichay Adraee, issued an evacuation warning for Palestinian civilians in the Deir al-Balah area, saying that it was a “final warning” before the IDF carried out strikes there.

The military then said it carried out a drone strike targeting the rocket launcher used to launch the barrage.

Footage posted to social media showed the moment of impact in Ashkelon, with the rocket appearing to strike near several high-rise apartment buildings.

Home Front Command officers were operating at the sites of rocket impacts, the military said.

Footage posted to social media shows the moment of the rocket impact in Ashkelon this evening. Hamas launched 10 rockets in the attack, according to the IDF, the largest barrage from Gaza in many months. According to medics, one person was lightly wounded. pic.twitter.com/DDZOjkfJ1y — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) April 6, 2025

Netanyahu called Katz from his Wing of Zion plane. According to his office, Netanyahu told Katz to respond harshly, approving the continuation of intensive military operations against Hamas in Gaza.

In a statement issued not long after his conversation with the premier, Katz said he had instructed the IDF to “continue and widen” the ongoing offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The site of a rocket impact in the southern city of Ashkelon, April 6, 2025. (United Hatzalah)

He said he had told the military to “deal a very powerful blow to Hamas in Gaza in response to the [rocket] fire,” adding that “for every piece of shrapnel that hits a resident of Ashkelon, the Hamas murderers will pay a very heavy price.”

The salvo of rockets was the largest attack launched by Hamas since the collapse of the ceasefire and hostage deal last month.

The deal was intended to be a multi-phase agreement that would see the release of all hostages from Gaza, both living and dead, and bring a permanent end to the war there.

Israeli security forces at the scene of a rocket strike in the southern city of Ashkelon, April 6, 2025. (Edi Israel/Flash90)

In total, Hamas released 30 hostages and returned the bodies of eight slain Israeli captives during the first phase of the ceasefire between January and March.

The second phase of the deal was supposed to see the return of all remaining living hostages in exchange for the full withdrawal of Israeli force from Gaza and a permanent end to the war. Netanyahu declined to proceed to phase two, arguing that it would enable Hamas to survive and revive, and instead, with US backing, sought to secure more living hostage releases in an extended phase one. Hamas refused to accept any such arrangement. Israel then cut off all aid deliveries to Gaza in early March, and resumed military operations on March 18.

The enclave’s Hamas-run health ministry, which does not differentiate between civilians and combatants in its unverified figures, has said that more than 1,000 Palestinians have been killed so far in the renewed fighting.

Palestinians inspect a home hit in an Israeli airstrike in which 11 people were said to have been killed, in southern Gaza’s Khan Younis, April 6, 2025. (Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90)

On Sunday, health authorities in Gaza said that at least 32 people had been killed in strikes over the past day, including over a dozen women and children.

According to southern Gaza’s Nasser Hospital, strikes overnight between Saturday and Sunday hit a tent and a house in the city of Khan Younis, killing five men, five women, and five children.

In northern Gaza, the Hamas-run health ministry said that at least four people had been killed in the Jabalia refugee camp, and the Hamas-linked civil defense agency said that a strike in Gaza City had hit people waiting outside a bakery, killing at least six, including three children.

In the center of the Strip, an Associated Press journalist reported that the bodies of seven people arrived at the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah, including a child and three women.

The war in Gaza was sparked by the October 7, 2023, Hamas invasion and massacre in southern Israel, in which roughly 1,200 people, mostly civilians, were killed, and 251 were seized as hostages.

Fifty-nine of the 251 hostages remain in captivity, of whom 24 are still alive, according to Israeli intelligence assessments. Over 100 hostages were released during a weeklong truce in November 2023, and during the recent ceasefire, Hamas released 30 living hostages were — 20 Israeli civilians, five soldiers, and five Thai nationals — and the bodies of eight slain Israeli captives.

The Hamas-run Gaza health ministry says more than 50,000 people in the Strip have been killed or are presumed dead in the fighting so far, though the toll cannot be verified. Israel says it has killed some 20,000 combatants in battle as of January and another 1,600 terrorists inside Israel on October 7.

Israel has said it seeks to minimize civilian fatalities and stresses that Hamas uses Gaza’s civilians as human shields, fighting from civilian areas including homes, hospitals, schools, and mosques.

Israel’s toll in the 18-month-old ground offensive in the Strip and i military operations along the border stands at 410, including a police officer killed in a hostage rescue mission and two Defense Ministry civilian contractors.

Agencies contributed to this report.