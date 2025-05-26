Hamas and Israel are looking into a newly proposed cease fire deal that was put forward by the mediator , who had facilitated the release of ex-Israeli captive Edan Alexander, the Lebanese newspaper Al Mayadeen said on Monday quoting a senior Palestinian official.

According to the source, the proposal, which was submitted by Palestinian-American activist Bishara Bahbah, reportedly includes the release of 10 Israeli captives in two stages over the course of a 60-day cease-fire.

Hamas agrees to release only five living captives and five bodies in two phases and a 70-day cease fire, on its first and seventh days. It also demands the entrance of 1,000 humanitarian aid trucks daily to Gaza Strip.

The two parties are expected to discuss a Hamas agreement in order to “refrain from any military action against Israel or attempt to arm itself, as well as US guaranteed negotiations on ending the war,” reports the Israeli media outlet Haaretz.

The US proposal includes extending the cease fire if the negotiations last.

The formation of a transitional government in Gaza, and rebuilding the strip will also be discussed.